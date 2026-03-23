Super League attendances: Three five-figure crowds recorded as Bradford Bulls continue to set records

Round five of the 2026 Super League season has been and gone, but it was a mixed weekend for attendances across the division.

There was a welcome upturn compared to last weekend’s Challenge Cup gates, but within that, a worrying trend emerged with a number of clubs posting their lowest attendances of the league season as well.

Here’s a sweeping look at attendances across Super League this weekend.

Wigan Warriors 23-22 York Knights: 13,187

Wigan yet again sit top of the pile for attendances, with 13,187 in attendance at the Brick Community Stadium for their victory over York Knights. This was well above their Challenge Cup attendance of 9,997 from the win over Bradford Bulls, but also sits as their lowest Super League gate of the 2026 campaign, well below the 16,620 tally from their home opener against Hull FC and the 16,370 for their thrashing of Leigh Leopards.

Toulouse Olympique 16-30 St Helens: 4,652

The lowest gate of the weekend came in the South of France, with just 4,652 in attendance at the Stade Ernest Wallon. This was also the French side’s lowest gate of the season so far, well below their round four meeting with Wigan Warriors (5,497) and their home opener against Castleford Tigers back in round two (5,176).

Bradford Bulls 26-14 Huddersfield Giants: 10,031

Bullmania 2.0 is in full swing, as the Bulls recorded a really strong attendance of 10,031 for their victory over Huddersfield. This was also their highest attendance of the season thus far, just beating the tally of 9,992 from their home opener against Catalans Dragons and the 8,777 gate for their round three meeting with Toulouse.

Wakefield Trinity 18-14 Leigh Leopards: 7,552

The Trin continue to record upwards of 5,000 crowds, with a healthy attendance of 7,552 recorded for their victory over Leigh Leopards on Friday night. This was also a welcome boost from their attendance last weekend against Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup; however, it was also their lowest Super League attendance of the season so far, sitting well below the tally of 8,239 for their meeting with Hull FC and the gate of 8,555 for their opener against Toulouse.

Warrington Wolves 72-6 Castleford Tigers: 9,342

Sam Burgess’ side were in rampant form in their round five meeting with Castleford Tigers, which was seen by a decent crowd of 9,342. While this is still a sizeable gate, it is in fact their lowest of the Super League season so far and the first game to post under 10,000 at the Halliwell Jones in 2026. It did, however, beat both of the Challenge Cup ties at the ground, sitting well above the 3,195 tally from their win over Goole Vikings and the 2,908 from their win over Sheffield Eagles.

Catalans Dragons 26-20 Hull KR: N/A

At the time of writing, Les Dracs have not announced their attendance for their victory over Hull KR.

Hull FC 24-16 Leeds Rhinos: 12,871

The MKM was another stadium to draw in a five-figure attendance this weekend, with 12,871 watching Hull FC’s win over Leeds Rhinos. This was also a welcome bucking of the trend this weekend, with this just 155 above their lowest home gate of the season (12,716 v York) but it does sit well below the 16,653 recorded for their home opener against Bradford. Interestingley, this was also their highest attendance for a fixture against Leeds since 2017.

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