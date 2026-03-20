Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson insists it is ‘out of his hands’ whether he will still be in charge for next week’s game with Wigan – but insists he believes he can still inspire a turnaround at the Giants.

Robinson’s men remain Super League’s only winless side after five rounds of 2026, after a Jayden Nikorima-inspired Bradford condemned Huddersfield to another loss at Odsal on Friday evening.

With the Bulls widely tipped to be competing with the Giants in the lower reaches of Super League this season, the game was billed as significant not only for Huddersfield’s season, but perhaps for Robinson’s position.

However, the Giants head coach came out swinging post-match – insisting he believes he is still the right man for the job.

“When you get into the game, you understand,” he said.

“I’ve been in the game for a very long time and I understand it. It’s not new to me. I’ve been around a long time and I know how rugby league works.

“There’s always that pressure on you as a coach, it’s always going to be there or thereabouts. Whether you’ve got injuries or a depleted squad sometimes, that’s not enough really. Fingers crossed it isn’t, because I feel I can still do a good job and this team, when everyone comes back, can do a really good job. But that’s out of my hands.”

When asked if he felt he still had the support of the club’s hierarchy, Robinson replied: “I can’t tell you what they think and what’s in their minds.

“Whenever I can, I’ll put my all into this job and I think everyone can see the situation we’ve been in. You’d have to be daft not to understand why we are in this position. But it’s out of my hands.”

Robinson, in the midst of the defeat at Bradford, was finally able to reveal a positive injury update from his squad too, with a plethora of key men set to return next week against Wigan.

Adam Clune, Adam Swift, Niall Evalds and new signing Connor Wrench all look likely to be available for selection.

Robinson admitted: “There’s a fair few coming back hopefully. We don’t know how they’ll go in training but the way they’re looking, they look like they could play. That would be Clune, Evalds, Swift and Connor who are all in the mix. I’ve not had a selection headache all year and it would be nice to have one.”