Huddersfield Giants chief explains Luke Robinson sacking as admission made on ideal replacement

Huddersfield Giants director for change, Ralph Rimmer, has explained the factors which led up to the sacking of head coach Luke Robinson, detailing that it is part of the club’s wider change towards success.

Robinson’s departure, which was confirmed today (Sunday, 22nd March), comes with the Giants languishing at the bottom of the Super League table and with just one win to their name in all competitions in the early stages of the new campaign.

Huddersfield are certainly a club with high expectations, but have not hit the heights they would have wanted in the past few years.

Since winning the League Leaders Shield in 2013, they have made the play-offs on just four occasions and finished ninth in 2023 and 2024 and 10th in 2025.

‘These set of circumstances have brought about this change’

However, the club are undertaking a major off-field overhaul aimed at changing their fortunes around, including the launch of ‘Giants Unleashed’, the building of a state-of-the-art training facility and hopes of having a stadium of their own come 2030, and Rimmer has detailed that the decision to sack Robinson is a step in their wider change.

“We have been resetting the club, and have done a huge amount of work behind the scenes and driving the club forward in all its activities, but critically, we need some on-field success,” he told the club’s official media channels.

“We launched ‘Giants Unleashed’, and it now really has to mean something both on and off the pitch.

“A fantastic man, Luke Robinson, someone who dedicated himself to this club for a long, long time. He’s a legend of this club and will remain so, but these set of circumstances have brought about this change.”

Rimmer also explained the immediate next steps at the club, with Andy Kelly taking over coaching duties ahead of their next Super League match against Wigan Warriors.

“We’re in good hands now,” he said. “Our director of rugby, Andy Kelly, will be in charge of all footballing matters in this interim period, and in support of him we have the backroom staff.

“I’m comfortable with that, and we now need to move forward.”

‘Somebody who wants to buy into that and somebody who wants to be here for a period’

However, the Giants now begin their search for the next permanent head coach, both for the rest of the season and looking futher down the line, and Rimmer outline his belief that this does now need to be a long-term appointment.

“Somebody who gets excited by the club, that’s the starting point,” he said when quizzed on what the next Giants coach looks like. “We’ve done a lot in the last few months, we have a vision, a mission and values.

“We know what we’re about now, and we need someone who is going to help us with the work we’re doing on the culture of the club and wants to be a part of that journey with us.

“Somebody who wants to buy into that and somebody who wants to be here for a period and help us build success, because we’re determined to bring success to this club.”

The Giants have already issued an open call for coaches to make an ‘expression of interest’ in the now vacant position.

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