Incoming St Helens coach Kevin Walters has confirmed there will ‘obviously’ be movement in his squad for 2027 – and has hinted he has already sounded out potential NRL targets.

Walters is preparing to make the trip to England in the coming weeks to lay down the groundwork ahead of starting full-time at the end of this year, having signed a three-year deal with the Saints. He is expected to miss the start of pre-season training due to an overlap with his Rugby League World Cup commitments with Australia.

But speaking on his own podcast, Inside Ball, Walters stressed that he would likely be making changes to a squad that has underperformed this season.

Walters ‘obviously’ going to make St Helens changes

Walters was quizzed on whether or not he would likely tweak things at the Saints in 2027 – confirming that would be the case, but that plans are not that far accelerated just yet.

He said: “There’ll be some movement there obviously. But until we get over there and have a look.. we haven’t really done anything. I’ve just signed the contract and I feel really excited about the opportunity to get over there. The Super League is the next best competition after the NRL.”

However, when pushed on whether or not he had already spoken to some potential targets, he smiled: “I might have. There’s your answer.

“I haven’t got anyone signed yet. There’s always interest in that.. I’ve got to be careful in what I say because that’s (still being the Australia coach) the murky area. Every club though in Super League or the NRL are always on the lookout for good players and we’re no different at the Saints.

Walters also hinted he would likely retain the bulk of the staff already under contract, saying: “They’re all there. There’s not much to do there, it’s pretty much in place.”

Walters explains St Helens move

The Kangaroos boss admitted that the chance to return to Super League and coach one of its biggest clubs ‘just felt right’ and the move was something he was eager to do after sitting down with Eamonn McManus.

He said: “I’m going there to coach and be St Helens because that’s what I’ve signed on to. But we’ve got so many people ringing us about coming over and staying. They’re a big club and if the fans are singing, we’re doing well and that’s what I’m hoping to do.

“Since the Super League started in England, they’ve won more Premierships than any other. 1873 they were formed.. the last club I worked at was the Broncos and they formed in 1988.

“This club is 153 years old, and they’ve been very successful. We just clicked straight away. It’s very important that people in places like the chairman of the club, you have a good relationship and there’s some trust there. I like his attitude and the way he sees the game too. He’s a rugby league fan as well as someone who puts his own money into the club. It just felt right for this to happen.”

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