Interim St Helens coach Eamon O’Carroll insists he is in the dark about whether or not Jackson Hastings may have played his last game for the club – and has suggested he may have to rotate key players to cover for his loss this weekend.

Hastings has received a three-match ban for punching Castleford’s Tyler Dupree in their win over the Tigers last Saturday.

With just three matches of the regular season left and the Saints sat seventh in the table, it means there is a realistic chance Hastings – off-contract later this year and still not re-signed at the club – could have featured for the final time.

But O’Carroll has played those suggestions with a straight bat on Tuesday.

O’Carroll coy on Hastings future

When asked about whether or not Hastings could play for the club again, effectively a question over whether he has re-signed for the club, O’Carroll remained coy.

“I’m not sure,” he said. “Obviously I’m not involved in those conversations due to my situation (leaving the club) and I’ll be moving on – so it’s one for Jackson and the people above me.

The Saints have not appealed Hastings’ suspension, meaning there will have to be a reshuffle for this Friday’s clash against Super League leaders Leeds Rhinos.

That could involve moving Tristan Sailor out of fullback, a role he has excelled in during the Saints’ victories over Wakefield and Castleford. O’Carroll said it would be ‘difficult’ to move him, but conceded it may be a case of needs must.

He said: “It would be difficult to do that but it would be difficult to switch a number of positions. There’s no doubting Tristan has played well in that position but the team has played well around him.

“Ideally we’d like minimal disruption.. we’ve got a couple of options. We’ve got another training session so I’ll be looking at what fits best. We understand that we may have to move people around and that may be likely. But we won’t panic and I have to be sure that it’s the best decision for the team.”

St Helens suffer new injury blow

St Helens will once again consider a return for Mark Percival this weekend, with the centre back in full training but ultimately not risked against Castleford.

But one man who will definitely be out is winger Lewis Murphy – who will not play again for the remainder of the regular season due to the lower limb injury suffered against Wakefield earlier this month.

“Lewis unfortunately is going to be out for the regular part of the season. It’s not too serious but we’ve only got three weeks left. It’s unfortunate for him because he was hitting some form.”

The Saints are hopeful that Curtis Sironen will be able to return to training next week.

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