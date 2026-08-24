Jackson Hastings learns disciplinary fate after punching red card

St Helens star Jackson Hastings will miss the result of the regular Super League season after receiving a three-match ban.

The halfback was sent off for punching Castleford Tigers’ Tyler Dupree on Saturday and has received a Grade E punching charge that carries 16 disciplinary points. Grade E usually carries 18 points, but he has had two removed for being sent off in the first-half.

That has taken him into the threshold of a three-match ban, which will see him miss the run-in against play-off rivals Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and Hull KR, the latter who Saints are chasing hardest for a place in the top six.

Saints’ victory, and Rovers’ subsequent loss to Toulouse Olympique, has left Hastings’ side just two points adrift of the defending Super League champions with three games of the season remaining.

However, they now look set to be without their lead halfback for those fixtures after his red card, though Saints may decide to appeal to try and bring the charge down. Hastings has 29 assists in 22 Super League appearances so far this season. He has already been suspended once this season for a tip tackle in defeat, which was also against Castleford. Tyler Dupree received no charge for his involvement in the incident, which resulted in him being yellow carded.

Only one other player has been suspended after the latest round of Super League action. That player is Bradford Bulls’ Loghan Lewis, who will miss their trip to face Toulouse Olympique after receiving a Grade B head contact charge which has resulted in a one-match suspension.

Wigan Warriors halfback Bevan French is among those to be charged without being suspended, receiving a Grade A charge for late contact on a passer.

Super League disciplinary charges Round 24