Hull KR have failed in a bid to have Tevita Pangai Jr’s Grade A charge from last week’s loss to Warrington overturned: and he has now been banned for an extra match.

Rovers decided to challenge a Grade A Dangerous Contact charge at a tribunal on Tuesday evening, however, they failed in doing so.

That means he has had five more disciplinary points added to his record, meaning an extra one-match suspension in addition to what has been handed out already.

Pangai Jr is now banned for Hull KR’s next FIVE matches – meaning he would now only be available if they made the Grand Final.

RFL confirm Pangai Jr ban

A statement from the RFL said: “Tevita Pangai Jr of Hull KR pleaded not guilty to the Grade A Dangerous Contact charge. His challenge was unsuccessful.

“As a result, an additional five penalty points was added, taking him to 16 points. He will now receive a two match suspension and fine.”

He was banned for four matches last week after a disciplinary tribunal found him guilty of three separate incidents, leading to bans of two matches, one match and one match.

With his horrendous pre-existing disciplinary record after a hefty ban shortly after joining the Robins, it meant Pangai Jr was always going to incur heavy punishment for the incidents.

And the Robins’ attempt to free him up earlier than expected has now backfired, with the forward set to miss Rovers’ last three regular season games and their first two matches in the play-offs – should they make it that far, of course.

Rovers are in grave danger of actually missing out on the play-offs together. They will send a weakened squad to Wigan on Thursday night and should they lose, seventh-placed St Helens could draw level with them with two rounds to go.

Rovers and the Saints also play each other in the final match of the season.

But they will be without Pangai Jr, who has only played five games for the club and will now be banned for a maximum of 11 should the Robins’ season go on far enough into the play-offs.