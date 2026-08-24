Round 24 of the Super League season delivered entertainment aplenty with one huge shock result at Craven Park: but did the crowds reflect that?

Seven Super League games took place over the course of the weekend, including some important clashes at the top end of the table.

Here’s a look at every Super League attendance from the weekend just gone…

Leigh Leopards 62-10 Bradford Bulls: 8,045

Leigh recorded their biggest-ever Super League win on Friday night by thumping Bradford, though it came in front of their third-lowest crowd of the season in the competition at the Leopards’ Den. Only home games against Toulouse and Huddersfield have so far produced a lower attendance in 2026.

This was also Leigh’s first Super League home clash against the Bulls at Leigh Sports Village, but when you compare it to the pair’s last meeting at the same venue – which came in the Championship in February 2022 and was watched by 2,746- the rise is clear to see.

Wigan Warriors 26-12 Wakefield Trinity: 15,652

Wigan picked up an important win over Wakefield on Friday night, with more than 16,000 in attendance despite a smaller following from Wakefield, no doubt largely owing to trademark M62 issues. The same can be said for Bradford’s visit to Leigh.

This attendance would rank mid-table for the Warriors in ’26 – but again, an increase year-on-year with 13,3932 having been recorded as the crowd at The Brick Community Stadium when Trinity visited last August.

St Helens 36-12 Castleford Tigers: 10,188

Saints kept their play-off hopes alive with victory against Cas on Saturday afternoon, and a five-figure crowd was managed at the BrewDog Stadium for the first time since mid-June, when Warrington visited.

10,058 watched Saints beat the Tigers in the final game of the regular 2025 season last September, so a small rise year-on-year to be positive about, too.

Hull KR 12-32 Toulouse Olympique: Unknown

Two more Rovers home games have now come and gone without an attendance being declared. The crowd from their midweek defeat to Warrington last Tuesday night remains unknown, and so too does the one from Saturday evening’s shock home loss to French outfit Toulouse.

6,673 watched Olympique’s only previous Super League visit to Craven Park back in August 2022. You’d wager this attendance would trump that comfortably, but it would appear we’ll never know for sure!

Catalans Dragons 26-27 Hull FC: 9,521

Despite having little to play for but pride, Catalans and Hull served up a thriller in Perpignan on Saturday night – watched by a crowd which just fell short of five figures.

With a huge number of travelling Black and Whites fans, this was the Dragons’ fifth-highest Super League crowd of the season at the Stade Gilbert Brutus: and an increase on the 8,235 that watched the same fixture in the South of France back in May 2025.

York Knights 16-66 Leeds Rhinos: 8,251

York drew their second-highest attendance of their inaugural Super League season on Sunday afternoon as they were swept aside by table-toppers Leeds. Only their opener against Hull KR (8,500) has been watched by more spectators thus far.

Notably, this was Leeds’ first-ever visit to the LNER Community Stadium, and a first game away against York since a Challenge Cup First Round tie in January 1989 which attracted a crowd of 11,347!

The pair’s most recent league meeting hosted by York came three years prior in April 1986 and drew just 1,367 spectators – with that clash late on in the 1985/86 Championship campaign.

Warrington Wolves 34-24 Huddersfield Giants: 10,034

As Wire beat Huddersfield on Sunday afternoon, they just managed to notch a five-figure crowd at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with this attendance mid-table in terms of their home figures this season.

9,964 was the crowd when the Giants last visited in June 2025, so another small increase year-on-year to champion.