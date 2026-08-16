With just four rounds left in 2026, the Super League season is heading for a thrilling finale – and Round 23 produced some seismic results courtesy of some outstanding individual displays.

Here are the 13 players who stood out for us the most this week with our Team of the Week – with Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors among the standout teams!

1. Jack Broadbent (Hull KR)

Deputising for Arthur Mourgue again, Broadbent was the deserved man of the match in the big win over Catalans Dragons for the defending champions on Thursday night.

2. Lewis Murphy (St Helens)

Perhaps his best performance in a St Helens shirt – ironically against his former club, Wakefield Trinity. Lewis Murphy was one of several Saints who shone on Saturday at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

3. Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

We were tempted to put him in at fullback given he spent a while there, and excelled in the process. But Tristan Sailor started the game at centre against Wakefield Trinity, so that’s where he goes in our team! However, it doesn’t change the fact he was absolutely magnificent.

4. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

Had it not been for his team-mate – who we will get to later – there was a strong case to suggest that centre Umyla Hanley was the best player on the pitch on Thursday as Leigh stunned Super League leaders Leeds.

5. Sam Halsall (Huddersfield Giants)

There were a few members of Jim Lenihan’s backline who could have made the team this week, in truth. The one who has made the cut is winger Sam Halsall, who scored twice in the victory against Toulouse that took Huddersfield off the bottom.

6. Daejarn Asi (Castleford Tigers)

He’s heading for the exit door in a few weeks barring a major miracle and turnaround in Castleford’s recruitment plans, but Daejarn Asi showed prospective employers what he can do with a controlled display that was hugely important for the Tigers in their win against Hull FC.

7. Ewan Irwin (Warrington Wolves)

George Williams’ return was the headline – but youngster Ewan Irwin showed why he is the present for Warrington as well as the future with a sensational and measured performance in the win over York Knights on Thursday.

8. Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards)

The best prop forward in Super League right now.

9. Taylor Kerr (Wigan Warriors)

No Brad O’Neill? No problem. The latest star to come from the Wigan production line shone at Odsal on Saturday evening, with Taylor Kerr slotting in at hooker and excelling in some style. What a talent.

10. George Lawler (Castleford Tigers)

Lawler produced his best performance of the season for Castleford on Friday as they showed incredible grit and resolve to see off Hull FC. He was rightly singled out for praise post-match after a fine display.

11. Kian McDermott (Wigan Warriors)

Another eye-catching display from another fine young Wigan talent.

12. Jake Davies (St Helens)

An outstanding performance in the sunshine at Wakefield Trinity on Saturday afternoon. Wherever the Saints seem to fit him into their team, he often seems to thrive.

13. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

Has looked back to his best in the 13 role in recent weeks.