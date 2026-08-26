Canterbury Bulldogs prop Sam Hughes is ‘likely’ to join a Super League club – but not until 2028, after a move to Catalans Dragons for next season fell through at the last minute.

The 25-year-old was off-contract at Belmore at the end of this season, and Catalans had emerged as possible suitors to sign the forward should he fail to secure a new deal with the Bulldogs.

But reports from Australia are suggesting that Hughes is now set to sign a one-year extension with Canterbury – but that he is already closing in on another decision on his future.

Sam Hughes heading to Super League.. in 2028

Hughes was reportedly close to leaving the Bulldogs before a last-minute contract offer was put on the table to keep him with the club for 2027.

However, that means that by the time November rolls around this year, he will already be able to negotiate with rival clubs for 2028 – and Super League is seemingly a strong option.

Reports in Australia have said that Super League is the likely destination, with Catalans once again interested in signing him, but so are ‘several clubs’.

Hughes has only played eight times this season though, meaning that he would have to be much more of a regular throughout 2027 should he wish to secure the necessary visa to make the switch to Super League.

He has not featured for Canterbury since Round 10 this year, having been a starter in the early part of the season for the Bulldogs.

Hughes reportedly also had interest from Perth Bears in regards to a move for 2027, but they were unable to complete a deal to sign him – and he will now stay with the Bulldogs.

Catalans’ plans for 2027

Hughes’ decision to re-sign with Canterbury instead of Catalans means they have seemingly missed out on a frontline target for their pack next season.

They are facing a real turnover of players this winter, with several big names departing. Toby Sexton is returning to the NRL, winger Tommy Makinson is set to retire and long-standing captain Ben Garcia will also hang up the boots.

The Dragons have made some new signings already, with the likes of Tyson Gamble agreeing to join along with Luciano Leilua.

But they are clearly on the hunt for more talent from the NRL, with Hughes a target they now seem to have missed out on.