Danny Levi will make his long-awaited return for Leeds Rhinos this week – with Jake Connor also overcoming an injury scare to feature at St Helens on Friday night.

The Rhinos know that for the second consecutive week, they could kick off in second place should Wigan Warriors defeat Hull KR on Thursday. This week though, the challenge is much tougher, with a Saints side looking for a third consecutive victory.

But they have been given a boost on multiple fronts. Connor came off with a tight calf last week in the win over York Knights, but he has come through unscathed and the reigning Man of Steel will be able to play against the Saints.

Connor and Levi to play for Leeds

The half-back will play after overcoming any fears that he had picked up a serious injury – with Arthur admitting there were initial concerns.

“He’s good,” the Australian said.

“We’ve got a shorter turnaround this week of five days so we did a light walk-through yesterday but he’s fine. He’ll train today and he’s on track to play this week.

“We had a bit of concern after the game because we didn’t know. He got a whack to a shin which bled and it moved around into his calf. It tightened up and that’s what scared him so we wanted to get him off straight away.”

And Levi is set to finally return after the horrific collision at Castleford Tigers last month that saw him stretchered from the field of play.

The hooker has progressed through a careful return-to-play protocol process and Leeds are now content he is ready to feature.

Arthur said: “Danny, as long as he gets through the final session today, he’ll come back in and we’ll look to ease him in during the second half.

“He’s keen to get back in but he’s done all the right things and ticked all the right boxes. He’s comfortable to get back out on the field so we’re really happy for him. It goes without saying what he’ll bring to the team but his energy is a real lift.”

That is not all either, with Jack Bird set to return too, with Arthur admitting he will come back into his 17 for the game at the Saints.

Keenan Palasia closes in on return

Key forward Keenan Palasia also looks set to be back fit for next weekend’s huge showdown against Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley, too.

Palasia has been missing for the last few weeks due to injury but he is now back in full contact training and while the Saints game comes a week too early, he is pencilled in to feature in the game that could effectively decide top spot in Super League in 2026.

James McDonnell and Maika Sivo have been described by Arthur as ’50-50′ for that game; if they do not feature against Wigan, they will play against Hull FC in Round 27.