Brad Arthur has poured cold water on any suggestion Jake Connor could be set for a spell on the sidelines despite being taken off injured on Sunday afternoon.

Connor was once again at his brilliant best as Leeds Rhinos returned to the top of Super League with a thumping 66-16 win against York Knights. The reigning Man of Steel was once again among the very best performers for the Rhinos.

However, he appeared to be limping in the majority of the second half before ultimately being brought off. Connor was then later seen with an ice pack on his calf.

Connor injury fears allayed

But Arthur has calmed any fears over a possible injury, and suggested that the Rhinos were merely being precautionary with the half-back to preserve him for the end of the season.

And with the game in York well and truly over as a contest by that point, Leeds simply thought it was best to take Connor out of the mix.

He told Sky Sports: “I think he’s okay. He got a bit tight in his hip flexor, and he then tightened up in his calf so it was precautionary to get him off. Same as Cameron Smith, he just tightened up. This time of the year we don’t need to push anyone through that.”

That will be a relief for Leeds fans, who once again saw an impressive showing from Connor as Leeds bounced back from last week’s disappointing defeat to Leigh Leopards.

Arthur debriefs York win

The Leeds coach insisted he was also pleased to see forward Cameron Smith come through unscathed after he was taken off too – and said he was delighted with his performance.

Arthur said of Smith: “He’s really good. We had to start him last week and he did a great job but letting three sting go out of that game for the first 20 minutes and he comes on with his feet and causes havoc around the ruck. He’s doing a good job.”

Matt Lodge made his debut after joining from North Queensland Cowboys, and Arthur said: “He’s just got to get used to the game here and the speed and playing in our team. But he scored a nice try and showed plenty of positives – he’ll be better for a run-out. We tried to give him as much as possible to get him ready for next week.

“In the second half we just pushed a coupe of passes we didn’t need to. We didn’t look after our forwards good enough there really. And a couple of bits of decision-making, we got that wrong today.”

The Rhinos now face St Helens away from home next week before home games against Wigan and Hull to finish the season.