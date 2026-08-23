Leeds Rhinos returned to the Super League summit with three rounds remaining after hammering York Knights in front of a full house at the LNER Community Stadium.

After their surprise defeat to Leigh Leopards last week, Brad Arthur’s side returned to form with a brilliant performance for the most part, albeit despite a spirited fightback late on from the Knights.

Here are the ratings from North Yorkshire after the Rhinos’ big 62-16 win..

Lachie Miller: 8

He’s been a bit off of late – but this was something more like the Miller we have come to know throughout 2026. Very lively in attack and seemed to click and link up with Brodie Croft and Jake Connor much better.

Ryan Hall: 7

Didn’t have as busy afternoon as Leeds’ left edge but did his job as he always does, and scored a 273rd Super League try to boot.

Harry Newman: 7

Really strong again. Has quietly been one of Leeds’ most consistent players since returning from his loan spell at Hull FC>

Ash Handley: 8

He simply has to be in the England squad this autumn. He may not be a starter with Jake Wardle and Herbie Farnworth ahead of him right now – but he must be on the plane. That individual try in the final moments was the highlight.

Riley Lumb: 9

A sensational performance from the winger. Scored three, unselfishly set another one up and ran hard all afternoon. If Leeds aren’t able to give him a regular run in 2027, someone else in Super League surely will.

Brodie Croft: 8

There’s not much you can say about him these days that hasn’t already been said. Having the best season he’s had for a long time – and he now has tries in eight successive games. Seems certain he’ll catch Maika Sivo and finish he’ll be Super League’s top try-scorer.

Jake Connor: 9

Another who has to be on the plane. Like Handley, he is in a real fight for a starting position – and you can make a case for any two of George Williams, Harry Smith and Connor. But Brian McDermott won’t make the same mistake his predecessor said – but there will be worries over that late injury that forced him off..

Mikolaj Oledzki: 9

The best player on the field in the opening 30 minutes. He has been getting steadily better all season long – to the point where now, he is also one that would surely have to be on the plane to Australia.

Jarrod O’Connor: 8

Leeds have missed Danny Levi’s enthusiasm and energy in tandem with O’Connor but the latter has filled the gap commendably with some big minutes and plenty of energy.

Cooper Jenkins: 7

Never lets the side down.

Kallum Watkins: 8

Defensively outstanding and proved to be a real nuisance in attack.

Chris Hankinson: 7

Leeds do seem to be a much better side with Hankinson in it – probably due to the fact he can plug any on-field gap that may arise due to injuries.

Presley Cassell: 8

Handed a start and didn’t let anyone down.

Matt Lodge: 7

He will get better – scored a try but made a couple of big errors. Understandable given the chaotic week he’s had; expect him to settle into things better next week.

Cameron Smith: 8

Another brilliant performance off the bench. One of Super League’s most exciting forwards with ball in hand.

Zak Lloyd: 7

Got some extended minutes, probably due to the game situation, and showed why he’s rated so highly by everyone at Headingley.

Tom Holroyd: 7

Continued his brilliant form here.