Jake Wardle has not been ruled out of playing for Wigan Warriors in Saturday’s semi-final with Wakefield Trinity.

The centre has missed the last two games with a calf injury, though Wigan remain hopeful that he will be available for selection for the Grand Final.

That said, Peet has not ruled out Wardle playing this weekend as he continues his recovery.

“It’s still the same – he’ll either play this week or in the final,” Peet said in his pre-match press conference.

The Warriors used their bye week to ‘freshen up’, with Peet explaining the benefits of a camp in Harrogate.

“You try to utilise it the best you can – you’ve got to take the reward and freshen up a little bit, but also get some work done as well, so hopefully we’ve struck a good balance,” Peet said.

“The lads can get the work done but also spend a bit more time together, and hopefully they enjoyed it and puts us in a really good position to be prepared and have another good week’s training.”

“I know we’ll have to be excellent to progress, because Wakefield are a high-quality team,” he said.

“They deserve to be there, and will be determined to go one stage further, no doubt about that.

“If they do achieve that, they’ll deserve it with everything they’ve done led by the owner (Matt Ellis) and a fantastic coach. We’ll have to be very good.”

Beyond that, Peet laughed off the suggestion that Patrick Mago was considering a return home after news of his new contract was announced.

It was reported days before his extension was confirmed by the club that he may end up in the NRL.

But Peet said: “He’s got that contract because he’s earned it,” Peet said. “Another strong season from Patrick, and he’s played every game and performed well. He’s had some big moments, but he’s been very consistent.

“He’s a very popular member of the team, and I’m delighted he’s going to be here for at least another two years. I was a bit (surprised by the reports). Me and Paddy had a laugh about it.

“It was easy, and it was (sorted) a long time ago. He wanted to stay, we wanted him to stay. It was quite a straightforward conversation.”