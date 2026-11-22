Featherstone Rovers’ new board have promised the ~£74,000 raised by supporters during the club’s survival fight will exclusively be spent on player recruitment and retention.

Fev were excluded from the Championship at the start of 2026 having not been granted the Rugby Football League (RFL) membership they required amid a wealth of financial issues.

The True Blue Revival Group, a Supporter-led organisation, was then formed: rallying fans and the local community to try and keep the club alive and secure the return of their team.

That group have raised almost £74,000, and after Rovers’ return to the field for 2027 was confirmed, their new board have now vowed that will all be put towards strengthening head coach Paul Cooke’s squad.

‘Every pound you have raised will always go exclusively towards player recruitment and retention’

Sunday morning saw Fev post a club statement on social media more than 300 words long, addressed to the Committee of the True Blue Revival Group.

That statement begins: “On behalf of the new Board of Directors of Featherstone Rovers RLFC, we write to you with sincere and heartfelt gratitude.

“To raise almost £74,000 is a magnificent achievement. It is a testament not just to your hard work, your organisation, and your determination, but to the love you hold for this club and for this town.

“When Featherstone Rovers faced its darkest days, you refused to let it die. You kept the faith alive. You kept the community together.

“You gave people hope when hope was hard to find. Every raffle ticket, every event, every donation, every hour volunteered, every pound raised, has helped bring our club home.”

Then came the key pledge about the ~£74,000 raised by the supporter-led group, with the Championship season likely circa two months off starting.

Rovers’ statement continues: “We want to give you, and every single person who contributed, this absolute assurance:

Every pound you have raised will always go exclusively towards player recruitment and retention.

“That is our promise to you, and it will not change. Your money was raised for the team on the field, and that is exactly where it will go.

“We also give you this guarantee from this Board: integrity, honesty, and transparency in everything we do.

“We will be open with you about how funds are used. We will be accountable to you. We will not take your trust for granted. You earned the respect of this entire town through your actions, and we intend to earn yours in return.

“Our aim now is simple: to build mutual respect between the club and the True Blue Revival Group, built on partnership, not just gratitude.

“You are not outsiders looking in. You are part of the very fabric of Featherstone Rovers, and we want to work alongside you as we rebuild this great club together for 2027 and beyond.”

‘Thank you for saving our club’

The consortium who have taken charge at Post Office Road, FR 2027 Ltd, are led by Paddy Handley and Chris Brereton,

Matt Smith, Richard Hammill, Terry Mullaney, Kathryn Harrison and Connor Grace all also now sit on the Flatcappers’ Board of Directors.

Sunday’s statement concludes: “Thank you for saving our club.

“Thank you for believing when it mattered most.

“Thank you for showing what True Blue really means.

“With our deepest thanks and respect”