Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke says helping resurrect the club for 2027 is his greatest achievement in rugby league: and has warned progress while progress will be slow in 2027, they will not risk the prospect of them disappearing again.

Featherstone will officially play in the Championship next year, after a consortium led by Paddy Handley and Chris Brereton was awarded the licence to become the 20th team in the competition in 2027.

However, Cooke has been the glue behind the whole process. Their former head coach will reprise that role again next year, with his tireless work and dedication behind the scenes crucial in getting their bid over the line.

But now, attention turns to putting together a squad for 2027 and beyond: something Cooke has warned will not be easy in the embryonic stages.

Paul Cooke’s emotional Featherstone Rovers message

Speaking to Love Rugby League after confirmation of the club’s return was made official, Cooke was in no doubt about where the decision ranks in his own rugby league career.

He said: “It’s probably my greatest rugby league achievement. This club was on its knees.

“The fans were going to watch Batley and Doncaster; I was running into fans at Leeds Rhinos games, they just wanted a rugby fix. We can give them that again now. It’s an unbelievable achievement; there has been some sleepless nights, some horrendous times and we’ve had to ignore a lot of awful noise on social media.

“But to get this over the line ranks up there with anything I’ve ever done.”

When asked what the new Featherstone club will stand for, Cooke replied: “Transparency, some honesty and some clarity behind everything we’re doing.

“There’s a True Blue revival group who have been fundraising – they’ve such good connection with the community and we’re going to need them on board. But there has to be some transparency between the board of directors and me as head coach with the fans.”

Cooke issues plea to Featherstone fans

However, Cooke also warned that they will need the club’s fanbase more than ever in 2027, with an early prediction of a tough year ahead.

Featherstone have no players signed – although verbal agreements are in place with some – as it stands, and are some way off even having their first training session together, meaning they will be some way behind other Championship teams in terms of preparation for 2027.

They also need to recruit key staff members such as physiotherapists that will allow them to even conduct training sessions, but Cooke insists they can take heart from the situation Salford RLFC were in a year ago.

He said to the fans: “If they don’t back us in the tough times, then the club will never grow to where we want it to. We’ve got to lose in a way which shows in a way we’re trying and caring. I spoke with (Salford CEO) Ryan Brierley about how Salford started and they couldn’t win an argument with themselves in a phone box to start with. But they steadily built and look how they finished.

“We need the people to grow the club and to be with us on the journey.

“The ideal time to start training would have been November 1. We’re looking at a pool of players who’ve not found clubs so it’s fun for me. This isn’t meant disrespectfully but it’s the Salford way. Those unfancied players Paul Rowley moulded together to make a Grand Final, that’s what this journey will be.

“But we’ll find out just how much Featherstone Rovers means to people with the gates we get and who we get to the games because we need their support. It’s going to be a tough year, we’re not going to jump in and spend money like Featherstone Rovers has in the past. We’re going to be cautious and ensure there will never be another year where Featherstone aren’t playing rugby league.”