Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that Jack Bird has joined the club on a two-year deal with immediate effect.

The 30-year-old has secured a release from Wests Tigers to make the move to England, and has already arrived at AMT Headingley and landed in the country.

However, he will not make the trip to Las Vegas with the Rhinos next weekend when they face Hull KR and will instead be part of their squad for the first time in their Round 4 clash with Castleford Tigers.

A veteran of almost 200 NRL games, Love Rugby League revealed last month that the Rhinos were in talks to sign Bird, before Leeds head coach Brad Arthur confirmed they were hoping to bring him to the club.

And after 17 NRL appearances for Wests last year, he will now continue his career in Super League and admits referrals from Leeds team-mates Brodie Croft and Keenan Palasia were crucial in his decision.

Bird said: “I’m really excited to be joining Leeds Rhinos. It’s a huge club with a proud history and a passionate supporter base. I know a few of the boys; Brodie Croft and Keenan Palasia could not speak more highly of the club and I can’t wait to get stuck in.

“I am looking forward to being at AMT Headingley on Friday night for the game against York, I have heard so much about how great the atmosphere is and I’m looking forward to experiencing it for myself and then getting stuck into to training over the next couple of weeks.”

Sporting director Ian Blease added: “Jack is a quality experienced player who will add depth and competition to our squad.

“With Max Simpson sadly ruled out for the season following his knee injury, it was important for us to act quickly to ensure we remain strong across the backline. Jack’s ability to cover multiple positions and his big-game experience make him an excellent fit for Leeds Rhinos.”

“Jack brings toughness, professionalism and a high level of football intelligence,” Arthur said. “He’s competed at the top level and understands what it takes to prepare and perform week in, week out. We’re confident he’ll add value to our group both on and off the field and help drive standards as we head into the new season.”