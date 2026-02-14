Leeds are set to welcome back a number of their injured players for next weekend’s game against York, including star man Jake Connor, Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed.

Man of Steel Connor was among a plethora of Leeds‘ regulars missing as they lost out 26-14 at Leigh Leopards in Friday night’s Super League season opener.

The Rhinos only trailed 10-2 at the break against the Leopards, but conceded quickfire tries back-to-back at the start of the second half and allowed the hosts to ascertain an unassailable lead.

Arthur’s side avoided picking up any fresh injuries, and can now look forward to their first home game of the campaign: with Super League new boys York visiting Headingley next Friday night.

Connor missed the defeat at Leigh through a knee injury suffered in training, and along with the rest of his team-mates, will have one eye on the Round 3 game against Hull KR taking place in Las Vegas.

Speaking post-match at the Leopards’ Den, head coach Arthur was able to deliver largely positive news on the injury front, with the list of absentees set to shrink substantially in the coming days, providing all goes to plan.

The Australian detailed: “I think we’ll get a couple back (for the York game), but you can’t use it as an excuse, everyone gets injuries.

“As far as I know, I think we’re pretty good (with no fresh injuries).

“Maika (Sivo) is getting close to his return. Jake (Connor), all the signs are that he’ll go very close for next week.

“Jerry (Jeremiah Mata’utia) is right, he was close to playing this week.

“Cam Smith is pretty close as well for next week, Keenan (Palasia) is closer and he might be in with a chance of playing next week or the following week.

“Ash (Handley) won’t be right for next week, he’s got another week or so (after that before returning), and Mikolaj (Oledzki) is just a week at a time at the moment.

“He was moving alright today, Mik, so hopefully he might only be a couple of weeks away.”