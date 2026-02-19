Hull KR will be without Arthur Mourgue for the rest of Thursday’s World Club Challenge with Brisbane Broncos – and potentially beyond that too.

Mourgue was outstanding for the Robins in the first half against Brisbane Broncos, being hugely instrumental in them racing out into an 18-0 lead against the NRL premiers.

But in the act of of scoring an Ezra Mam try in the closing stages of the first half, Mourgue required medical attention. He subsequently left the field appearing to be in major discomfort.

It then emerged that Mourgue had suffered a serious injury to his chest, with his pec the area of concern.

That ruled him out of the remainder of the contest on Thursday evening, and is likely to mean a longer term absence too.

Willie Peters was forced into a major tactical reshuffle mid-game with Mourgue’s absence. Mikey Lewis went to fullback, Jez Litten to half-back and Karl Lawton to hooker.

Peters will likely provide a fuller explanation on Mourgue post-match.