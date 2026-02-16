Round one of the 2026 Super League season has been and gone, but there are a number of clubs sweating over the fitness of key players.

Here is a full look at the fresh injury concerns picked up after the weekend’s action, alongside some boosts.

Bradford Bulls

The newly promoted side pushed Hull FC incredibly close in their season opener, but that effort came at a cost as both Jayden Okunbor and Dan Russell seem to have picked up knee injuries. Elsewhere, Jayden Nikorima remains a doubt for their round two clash against Catalans Dragons.

Castleford Tigers

While he played the full 80 minutes in their 26-16 defeat to Wigan Warriors, Blake Taaffe has emerged as a potential injury doubt after he was seen limping towards the backend of the match and needed some strapping on his knee. Certainly one to watch heading into next weekend’s trip to Toulouse.

Hull FC

The Airlie Birds came through their home clash with Bradford Bulls fairly unscathed, which will please John Cartwright a lot, considering their issues in that department last year, but Jake Arthur missed the game and could also be out of their round two meeting with Wigan Warriors. He was initially named in the 21-man squad, but is struggling with a hamstring issue.

Hull KR

It was a costly loss away at York Knights for the reigning champions, with Dean Hadley pulling out of the warm-up with a rib, which puts him in doubt for their crucial World Club Challenge game against Brisbane Broncos. But, there is some good news for the Robins, with Tom Amone potentially in line to play this weekend after breaking his hand in pre-season.

Leeds Rhinos

Brad Arthur’s side seemed to come through their opening defeat to Leigh Leopards with no new issues, and could even see a large chunk of their sidelined cohort back in action against York Knights next weekend. Jake Connor, Jeremiah Mata’utia, Keenan Palasia and Cameron Smith are all tipped to be close for the game, while Maika Sivo is also nearing full fitness as well. James McDonnell could also be back in the mix, after returning quicker than expected from an ankle injury.

Elsewhere, though, Ash Handley and Mikolaj Oledzki are set to remain on the sidelines.

Leigh Leopards

Like their opponents, Leigh Leopards emerged unscathed from Friday’s clash with the Rhinos, and could even be set for a little boost of their own ahead of their clash with St Helens too, with Isaac Liu and Aaron Pene in contention.

Elsewhere, Umyla Hanley is also nearing a return to full fitness, with Adrian Lam detailing he could be back in the next week or two.

St Helens

Friday was a tough night for the Saints, made even worse with the injury to Jack Welsby. The England international, who scored in their loss to Warrington, was taken off with a dislocated shoulder.

