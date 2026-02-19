Hull KR player ratings with TEN given to unsung star

Hull KR are World Club Challenge champions after holding off an incredible Brisbane Broncos fightback, winning 30-24.

Tries from Tom Amone, Elliot Minchella, Joe Burgess, Oliver Gildart and Peta Hiku saw them prevail, holding on after the Broncos scored 20 unanswered points in 13 minutes to ensure a nervy ending. Here are the player ratings.

Arthur Mourgue – 7: Went off with a chest injury late in the first-half but had done well to beat Reece Walsh in some kick contests early.

Tom Davies – 7: Put his hand up for all the horrible carries and came up with a big defensive intervention on the hooter in the first-half.

Peta Hiku – 7: Started the game awesome. Was flagging by the end but played a massive role.

Oliver Gildart – 7: Went up against Kotoni Staggs and by and large did a great job. Also got over the line for a try.

Joe Burgess – 8: Was a threat all night in the air, got a try for his rewards.

Mikey Lewis – 6: Moved to fullback after Mourgue withdrawal. Clearly not his best position but the effort was there.

Tyrone May – 9: Outstanding. Defended everything that came at him, took some tough carries and brought a lot of composuire.

Sauaso Sue – 8: Excellent setting the platform in the middle. A great performance.

Jez Litten – 9: Hard to remember the last time he had a bad game. An exceptional player at the top of his game.

Tom Amone – 7: Debut to remember, winning a trophy and scoring seven minutes in. Will take a lot from this.

Dean Hadley – 10: Not a blade of grass he didn’t cover. A remarkable performance from a player who just gets better and better.

James Batchelor – 7: Tough performance from minute one to 80. Grafted until the end.

Elliot Minchella – 8: When his team needed him to provide leadership, he was there. Stood up in the dark hole moments.

Karl Lawton – 7: Showed his NRL pedigree with a combative performance after coming off the bench.

Sam Luckley – 6: Came on late but got through work he needed to do.

Jai Whitbread – 7: Followed on from the efforts of the starting pack with a powerful display through the middle.

Rhyse Martin – 7: Didn’t have his best game against York but was back toi his usual standards here.