Hull KR player ratings with TEN given to unsung star

Matthew Shaw
Tom Amone and Elliot Minchella

3DRXX1M WORLD CLUB CHALLENGE 2026

Hull KR are World Club Challenge champions after holding off an incredible Brisbane Broncos fightback, winning 30-24.

Tries from Tom Amone, Elliot Minchella, Joe Burgess, Oliver Gildart and Peta Hiku saw them prevail, holding on after the Broncos scored 20 unanswered points in 13 minutes to ensure a nervy ending. Here are the player ratings.

Arthur Mourgue – 7: Went off with a chest injury late in the first-half but had done well to beat Reece Walsh in some kick contests early.

Tom Davies – 7: Put his hand up for all the horrible carries and came up with a big defensive intervention on the hooter in the first-half.

Peta Hiku – 7: Started the game awesome. Was flagging by the end but played a massive role.

Oliver Gildart – 7: Went up against Kotoni Staggs and by and large did a great job. Also got over the line for a try.

Joe Burgess – 8: Was a threat all night in the air, got a try for his rewards.

Mikey Lewis – 6: Moved to fullback after Mourgue withdrawal. Clearly not his best position but the effort was there.

Tyrone May – 9: Outstanding. Defended everything that came at him, took some tough carries and brought a lot of composuire.

Sauaso Sue – 8: Excellent setting the platform in the middle. A great performance.

Jez Litten – 9: Hard to remember the last time he had a bad game. An exceptional player at the top of his game.

Tom Amone – 7: Debut to remember, winning a trophy and scoring seven minutes in. Will take a lot from this.

Dean Hadley – 10: Not a blade of grass he didn’t cover. A remarkable performance from a player who just gets better and better.

James Batchelor – 7: Tough performance from minute one to 80. Grafted until the end.

Elliot Minchella – 8: When his team needed him to provide leadership, he was there. Stood up in the dark hole moments.

Karl Lawton – 7: Showed his NRL pedigree with a combative performance after coming off the bench.

Sam Luckley – 6: Came on late but got through work he needed to do.

Jai Whitbread – 7: Followed on from the efforts of the starting pack with a powerful display through the middle.

Rhyse Martin – 7: Didn’t have his best game against York but was back toi his usual standards here.

