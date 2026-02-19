Mikey Lewis steered Hull KR to a first-ever World Club Challenge title – and had a simple message for the Rovers’ critics: look at us now!

Rovers capped a remarkable rise to the top of the rugby league world, little over five years on from finishing bottom of Super League, by stunning Brisbane Broncos to be crowned champions of the world for the first time.

Lewis, speaking to Sky Sports post-match, insisted he would ‘die’ for the Robins and said the win was a firm message to anyone who has criticised the club in their recent progression.

“Unbelievable,” he said. “From where we was five years ago, being on this journey from the beginning, look at us now. Thriving! What everyone has given us off the field, Paul (Lakin) and Neil (Hudgell) built the board and enabled us to succeed.

Lewis also broke his silence on the controversial sin-binning last week that effectively cost them their first Super League match at York Knights.

He said: “It was a stupid thing that last week. I let my team-mates down and we’ve had honest conversations and that’s the type of relationship we’ve got. I’ve paid my price, a big fine and I wanted to show the boys I could build that trust back. I let the whole club down and I needed to get it out of my game pretty fast. There’s no better way to answer that than tonight.”

Man of the match Jez Litten insisted he felt the win was one not just for Hull KR, but for the English game altogether after a third straight win for Super League sides in the World Club Challenge.

He said: “I’m proud to have done this for the English game. We always get a bit of stick off the Aussies, but we’re proud over here. We play a strong brand of rugby, and this is about more than just us – it’s for all of English rugby.”