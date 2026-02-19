NRL kings Brisbane Broncos were beaten 30-24 by Super League champions Hull KR in Thursday night’s World Club Challenge.

The Broncos missed out on a third World Club title, and were beaten for the third time on the spin in the event having lost to St Helens in both 2001 and 2007.

Notably, it’s also the third time on the spin in the World Club that Super League has come out on top.

KR’s success follows Saints and Wigan Warriors’ wins over then-NRL kings Penrith Panthers in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Live from the press box at the MKM Stadium, these are our Broncos ratings…

Reece Walsh – 6

Walsh knocked the first high bomb sent his way on 11 minutes in, and KR grabbed their second try of the night on the back of it through Minchella. He had a big hand in the Broncos’ first and second tries and was lively at times, but this was far from the dominant displays we saw from him for Australia against England in the Ashes.

Josiah Karapani – 5

Karapani was among a handful of Broncos players that looked lively in the first half and provided an exceptional assist for their first try. He won’t be too disappointed with his individual showing, certainly not as much as others.

Kotoni Staggs – 3

Staggs will have nightmares about that first half for the rest of his career. Two errors from him and two KR tries on the back of them. Completely off the pace. Right place at the right time to score his try late on.

Gehamat Shibasaki – 5

Shibasaki was in the right place at the right time to score the Broncos’ first and second tries, and was lively throughout when given the chance. Among the Aussies’ best.

Deine Mariner – 4

Nowhere near enough involvement from Mariner, who spilled a high bomb into Peta Hiku early on in the second half which resulted in Oliver Gildart’s try. That felt like the final nail in the coffin result-wise, and summed up the Broncos’ evening. Credit to him for a smashing individual try, though.

Ezra Mam – 4

Mam consistently looked to get on the ball and make things happen, but it just never got going.

Adam Reynolds – 3

Reynolds earned the visitors as goal-line drop-out 17 minutes in with a neat kick, that was the first time KR’s defence had been troubled in the slightest. We didn’t see enough of that experienced IQ play from him, though. Ended the night 2/5 from the tee, and that ultimately proved the difference between the two sides.

Corey Jensen – N/A

Jensen’s game was done inside two minutes, failing a HIA after coming off worse in a tackle.

Cory Paix – 4

A largely positive 45-minute stint from Paix, who looked lively out of dummy-half in the early knockings. He got steamrolled by Minchella for Rovers’ second try in a lowlight. 4.5 if we did halves.

Payne Haas – 6

Haas seemed to have picked up a knock early on in the first half and never really got going, bar a ten-ish minute stint towards the end of the first half and the last 20. He can do so much damage when on form that we were still left underwhelmed. 80 minutes from the front-rower, it must be noted.

Jack Gosiewski – 4

A performance that was neither here nor there from Gosiewski, and you can’t afford those type of individual showings in a game of this magnitude.

Jordan Riki – 4

Riki’s highlight of his trip to Hull will be his reunion with John Cartwright. The Broncos didn’t get what they needed from him at all tonight, but he did come up with a nice assist for Staggs late on.

Patrick Carrigan – 5

No standout errors in a dismal first 60 minutes for the Broncos on the whole from Carrigan, who then go his name on the scoresheet come the hour-mark. Among few in the pack who did what they needed to do for the majority of the contest.

Ben Hunt (Interchange) – 5

Hunt offered enough in his stint.

Xavier Willison (Interchange) – 4

Willison was thrust into the action earlier than he, or Michael Maguire, would have liked due to Jensen’s failed HIA. Got through plenty of work while he was on the field.

Ben Talty (Interchange) – 5

A great break from Talty for the Carrigan try on the hour-mark. It was that sort of stuff we just didn’t see anywhere near enough of from the Broncos.

Aublix Tawha (Interchange) – 5

Tawha stood up to most of what Rovers threw his way while on the field. In truth, the Rovers onslaught came before and after his involvement in the game.