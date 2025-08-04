Salford Red Devils winger Ethan Ryan could become the latest player to leave the stricken Super League side in the coming days and weeks.

A fresh influx of departures from the club have materialised following a group of players deciding they did not want to feature against Hull KR last Thursday.

Two of those, Chris Hill and Chris Hankinson, have already secured exits and moves elsewhere with Hill signing for Championship side Bradford and Hankinson heading to Leeds Rhinos.

And now, Love Rugby League understands that another player who did feature in that loss in the shape of Ryan is also a player of interest to multiple clubs.

The winger has featured in seven games for the Red Devils this season, having recently recovered from an injury which kept him out of large aspects of the early portion of 2025.

He had played in Salford’s previous four games before the loss to Hull KR, but was one of several that did not appear last Thursday despite being named in the club’s 21-man squad.

And Love Rugby League has been told that clubs in Super League and the Championship have been contacted about Ryan’s potential availability as the prospect of more exits from Salford appear to be inevitable.

Bradford Bulls are one club who are believed to have considered a possible play for Ryan, which would see him return to the club where he started his career.

The Red Devils’ squad have been decimated throughout 2025, with exits now in the double figures after a raft of key players were forced to take up deals elsewhere.

And with no end in sight to their financial issues, Ryan could be the next player to move on to pastures new.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Six Super League players charged as major Tyrone May ban decision made

👉🏻 Super League injury room: Warrington suffer fresh blow as update issued on Leigh trio

👉🏻 Super League attendances: Big hitters pull five-figure crowds for crunch games

👉🏻 Power Rankings: Championship trio on rise as Leigh Leopards among big winners