Ranking every Super League side’s away record in 2025: Hull FC 2nd, St Helens 4th…

Away days are made even sweeter when you get to watch your side take the two competition points back home with them.

You’re up against it on the road. Most supporters there want to see you beaten, and often, teams make the conditions more difficult for visiting sides on and off the field as they try to make their home advantage count.

Some teams in Super League frequently crumble under the pressure at an away game, but others take it in their stride whatever the venue and whatever the challenge posed to them.

Ranking every Super League side’s away record in 2025

Here, we rank all 12 of the teams in Super League by their records on their travels this year.

To keep it fair given that sides have played a different number of away games, we’ve used points percentage – so how many points each team has taken from the maximum number available to them.

For example, if a team had played ten away games and won nine of them (9/10), their percentage would stand at 90. No one in the competition has been *that* good on the road this year, though!

Only Super League games count, so any away games teams may have had in the Challenge Cup in 2025 are excluded.

It’s also worth clarifying that where two sides had the exact same record, we’ve split them based upon their points difference in away games so far this season.

Without further ado, here is that full ranking, starting from the lowest points percentage…

12. Salford Red Devils – 0% (0/22)

Away record: Played: 11, Won: 0, Drawn: 0, Lost: 11, Points Difference: -508

11. Catalans Dragons – 20% (4/20)

Away record: Played: 10, Won: 2, Drawn: 0, Lost: 8, Points Difference: -162

10. Castleford Tigers – 20% (4/20)

Away record: Played: 10, Won: 2, Drawn: 0, Lost: 8, Points Difference: -108

9. Huddersfield Giants – 27.27% (6/22)

Away record: Played: 11, Won: 3, Drawn: 0, Lost: 8, Points Difference: -167

8. Warrington Wolves – 36.36% (8/22)

Away record: Played: 11, Won: 4, Drawn: 0, Lost: 7, Points Difference: -79

7. Wakefield Trinity – 45.45% (10/22)*

Away record: Played: 11, Won: 5, Drawn: 0, Lost: 6, Points Difference: +34

*Includes 48-0 walkover awarded upon Salford’s cancellation of Round 22 fixture due to player welfare concerns

6. Leeds Rhinos – 60% (12/20)

Away record: Played: 10, Won: 6, Drawn: 0, Lost: 4, Points Difference: +121

5. Leigh Leopards – 62.5% (15/24)

Away record: Played: 12, Won: 7, Drawn: 1, Lost: 4, Points Difference: +9

Away record: Played: 11, Won: 8, Drawn: 0, Lost: 3, Points Difference: +134

3. Wigan Warriors – 72.72% (16/22)

Away record: Played: 11, Won: 8, Drawn: 0, Lost: 3, Points Difference: +168

Away record: Played: 12, Won: 9, Drawn: 0, Lost: 3, Points Difference: +125

1. Hull KR – 83.33% (20/24)

Away record: Played: 12, Won: 10, Drawn: 0, Lost: 2, Points Difference: +199