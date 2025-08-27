Salford Red Devils receive treble boost as Hull KR coach confirms loan extensions

Salford Red Devils have been handed a major boost ahead of their clash with Warrington Wolves this weekend, with Hull KR trio Rowan Milnes, Louix Gorman and Leon Ruan set to continue their loan stint with the club.

The trio were among six new loanees to don the Red Devils jersey in their 38-6 defeat to Leigh Leopards last Friday night, with Milnes notching two points off the tee in the process, and they are now poised to once again run out for Paul Rowley’s side.

Salford sit rooted to the bottom of the Super League table heading into Friday’s game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, but a win could see them close the gap on Castleford Tigers to just four points.

‘I thought they went well’

Rowley’s side again seem destined to draft in a new crop of players for their visit to the Wire, with the majority of their squad now made up of Super League and Championship loanees, but Hull KR boss Willie Peters detailed that he would not stand in the way of his players once again playing for Salford.

“It’s really positive to see those guys represent Salford,” Peters told members of the media. “But more importantly for us, they did really well last weekend.”

“We’d like to (see them play again). I’m not sure what’s happening at the moment, but I’m sure they’ll get asked and we won’t stand in their way.

“I thought they went well.”

At the time of writing, there have been no fresh names confirmed to be headed to Salford, but former Robin Jack Walker is expected to join the club after his exit from Sheffield Eagles last weekend.

‘B e a bit of a leader’

Of the three, half-back Milnes is the most experienced at this level, with 80 appearances in the top flight across his spells with KR and Castleford Tigers, and Peters feels he can use that experience to become a leader within the mismashed Salford squad.

“I think he’ll be able to do that and be a bit of a leader in that inexperienced Salford team. They’re not sure what they’re going to have each week, but Rowan can get some consistency around playing.”

Milnes will also be keen to impress while at the Red Devils, with the half-back on the hunt for a new club for 2026 following his exit from Castleford Tigers and confirmation he will not remain with the Robins beyond this season.

“We can still bring him back (from the loan) and he still trains with us,” Peters added of Milnes. “So it’s more around just getting him game time, which is what he wants.”

On the flip side, Gorman brings the least amount of top-flight experience out of the three men, with just one Super League appearance to his name before last weekend, but Peters was full of praise for the 20-year-old’s performance.

“Louix was up against Tesi Niu (Leigh centre), and he had a really good crack. He put his body in front, that’s what I was most pleased about.”

“He’s only a smaller body, but he’s going to develop. He’s only young, and I thought there was certainly intent to what he did, and I thought he competed on every play.”

Peters also expressed his delight at seeing Ruan get some Super League minutes, with the back-rower finding senior game time hard to come by at Craven Park.

“It was good to see Leon get an opportunity as well, back playing in Super League.”