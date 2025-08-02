With 20 rounds of the Super League season done and dusted, there are still a healthy number of players who are on track to feature in every single game in 2025.

But the spread across clubs over the number of their ever-presents is very interesting.

Some clubs don’t have any players left that are yet to miss a game – while one team has half a dozen!

Here’s how every Super League club is faring, with 26 ever-presents left across the competition in total…

Please note: Only Super League games are taken into account. If a player has missed a Challenge Cup game but featured in all of his side’s Super League fixtures this year, he will still be on the list.

Castleford Tigers – 3

Despite a turbulent season on and off the pitch, Castleford have three players who are yet to miss a game. Daejarn Asi is one of those, and he is starting to show signs of the player he could be in a Tigers shirt of late.

Zac Cini has proven to be a reliable option across the backline, while forward George Lawler is also yet to miss a match.

Catalans Dragons – 2

Just two Dragons have featured in all of their league games so far, with half-back Luke Keary dropping off the list after missing their Round 20 defeat at Wigan.

Forward Ollie Partington and homegrown hooker Alrix Da Costa are still yet to miss a match this year.

Huddersfield Giants – 1

Perhaps underlining the Giants’ injury issues this year is the fact they’ve had just one man who has played in every game: utility Ashton Golding.

Hull FC – 3

Three of Hull’s standout players this year are still 100 per cent in terms of appearances. Prop Herman Ese’ese has been up there with Super League’s best forwards, while the form of Aidan Sezer has been influential in maintaining the Black and Whites’ play-off push.

The other ever-present in John Cartwright’s squad is at the other end of the scale: young winger Lewis Martin.

Hull KR – 0

Super League’s leaders are one of just two clubs with no ever-presents after 20 rounds. That’s because Jai Whitbread dropped off the list having been given a well-earned rest as he sat out their big win over Salford on Thursday night.

Leeds Rhinos – 6

The standouts in this particular field, and by some distance, are Leeds. The Rhinos have six players who are yet to miss a Super League game in 2025.

That includes star players Jake Connor, Ash Handley and Harry Newman. Forwards Keenan Palasia, Sam Lisone and James McDonnell are also ever-presents.

Leigh Leopards – 3

Leigh’s three ever-presents have all been pivotal to the success enjoyed by the Leopards so far in 2025.

Half-back Lachlan Lam and loose forward Isaac Liu are both in boss Adrian Lam’s leadership group and have featured in every Super League game this term alongside versatile forward Owen Trout.

Salford Red Devils – 0

Perhaps unsurprisingly, not a single member of Paul Rowley’s Salford squad has featured in all 20 rounds to date.

The Red Devils’ leading appearance maker this season is Jack Ormondroyd, who has missed just one Super League game this term.

St Helens – 3

There are three Saints who still have a perfect appearance record in Super League this season.

That includes two mainstays of Paul Wellens’ pack, George Delaney and Alex Walmsley. Full-back Tristan Sailor is the other to have played in all 20 games.

Wakefield Trinity – 1

Wakefield have had to reshuffle their spine on numerous occasions throughout their first season back in Super League, but one constant has been ever-present Mason Lino.

Warrington Wolves – 1

Just a solitary ever-present for Sam Burgess’ Warrington side too, perhaps hinting at why they’ve had so much inconsistency in their results. That player is forward Ben Currie.

Wigan Warriors – 3

Matt Peet has been able to call on three players in every single game so far in 2025. Forwards Kaide Ellis and Junior Nsemba are in that bracket.

England international Harry Smith is also still a Super League ever-present as we get set for the last seven rounds of the ‘regular’ season.

