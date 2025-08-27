Former Wakefield Trinity forward Isaac Shaw is the latest addition to Salford Red Devils’ squad for this weekend’s Super League clash against Warrington Wolves.

Shaw has been officially without a club since June, when he left Wakefield to pursue a new opportunity according to the club.

Days later, he was spotted training with Castleford Tigers – where he has remained throughout the summer on a train-and-trial basis. Shaw has appeared for the club’s reserve side but has not played for the first team.

However, he has now become the newest player to sign for Salford going into their game with the Wolves this weekend as more new faces link up with Paul Rowley’s squad. Love Rugby League understands he has signed a permanent deal.

They have extended a plethora of loans but have also signed Wakefield centre Jack Croft – and now, another former Trinity man in the shape of Shaw has also signed up.

Salford are hopeful of naming a full 21-man squad for the first time in a number of weeks this weekend, with several existing first-team players back fit and available to boost the compliment of loanees in the squad.

Shaw was involved with Wakefield’s squad last year as they won the Championship, but he failed to make an appearance in 2025. He spent time out on loan with Batley Bulldogs before his release was confirmed by Trinity.

And now, he is set to make his debut this weekend against Warrington after inking a deal just before the transfer deadline.

