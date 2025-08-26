As the final stages of the Super League season arrive, there are a number of factors that determine where every club currently sits on the table.

And one of those is undoubtedly the consistency each side has been able to call upon within their spine. Half-back remains the most crucial position on the pitch in 2025, and those who have enjoyed more settled partnerships there have definitely performed better on a regular basis.

But how does every team fare in that regard? Here’s all 12 clubs and where they sit – ranked from the lowest to the highest number of pairings used..

Leigh Leopards (2)

The most settled side in Super League this season in terms of half-back pairings is comfortably Leigh Leopards. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s the teams at the top end of the competition who have had the most minimal disruption in the key positions throughout 2025: and Leigh are top of this list.

They’ve used just two different pairings all season long! Ben McNamara and Lachlan Lam, as well as their more regular partnership of Gareth O’Brien and Lam.

Pairings used: Gareth O’Brien and Lachlan Lam, Ben McNamara and Lachlan Lam.

Wigan Warriors (3)

Next up? The defending champions, who have benefitted from having Harry Smith available for the whole of the Super League season so far.

He’s played with three different people in the halves thus far, but he was reunited with regular partner-in-crime Bevan French on Sunday for their big win over Wakefield Trinity.

Pairings used: Bevan French and Harry Smith, Jack Farrimond and Harry Smith, Adam Keighran and Harry Smith.

Leeds Rhinos (4)

Leeds are among the most consistent sides when it comes to half-back this season, having used just the four partnerships. And one of those was a coupling of Morgan Gannon and Jack Sinfield when Brodie Croft was unavailable and Jake Connor was at fullback.

Connor and Croft, incidentally, have played in every game together since Round 11 as it stands. That is a major clue as to why the Rhinos have been so good, you suspect.

Pairings used: Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley, Jake Connor and Matt Frawley, Morgan Gannon and Jack Sinfield, Brodie Croft and Jake Connor.

Castleford Tigers (4)

Without major overhaul in the half-back department throughout the course of this season, it perhaps underlines how Castleford’s struggles are elsewhere within their squad.

They have had an ever-present at stand-off in the shape of Daejarn Asi, who has linked up four different partners throughout the course of 2025: including Joe Westerman as an emergency option a few weeks ago.

Pairings used: Daejarn Asi and Tex Hoy, Daejarn Asi and Rowan Milnes, Daejarn Asi and Chris Atkin, Daejarn Asi and Joe Westerman.

Hull FC (4)

There’s a fair few reasons behind Hull’s success in 2025 but one is undoubtedly the relative stability they’ve enjoyed at half-back compared to some other clubs.

One constant has been Aidan Sezer, who has been an ever-present and had four different half-back partners throughout 2025.

Pairings used: Cade Cust and Aidan Sezer, Jordan Rapana and Aidan Sezer, Jack Charles and Aidan Sezer, Zak Hardaker and Aidan Sezer.

Wakefield Trinity (4)

Wakefield haven’t fared as badly as some other teams in this regard, with Mason Lino partnering four different players in the halves. That includes new recruits for this season in Jake Trueman and Olly Russell, as well as unconventional options such as Jay Pitts and Max Jowitt.

Pairings used: Mason Lino and Jake Trueman, Mason Lino and Olly Russell, Mason Lino and Jay Pitts, Mason Lino and Max Jowitt.

St Helens (5)

The Saints have had more upheaval than many of the teams around them this season, but still nowhere near the biggest amount in the competition in comparison.

They started the year with Tristan Sailor and Jonny Lomax in the halves; their most-used pairing over the course of 2025. But in recent weeks, Moses Mbye has partnered both of those two – with Jack Welsby and George Whitby also starting at least once at half-back.

Pairings used: Tristan Sailor and Jonny Lomax, Jack Welsby and George Whitby, Jonny Lomax and George Whitby, Jonny Lomax and Moses Mbye, Tristan Sailor and Moses Mbye.

Catalans Dragons (5)

Luke Keary has been somewhat of a mainstay, but he’s had to pair up with four different players.

Pairings used: Luke Keary and Cesar Rouge, Luke Keary and Reimis Smith, Luke Keary and Theo Fages, Luke Keary and Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Cesar Rouge and Theo Fages.

Hull KR (6)

For a side who have enjoyed so much success in 2025, Rovers have often had to chop and change their half-back pairings. Of course, their most frequent and utilised partnership is the first-choice one: Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May.

But Lewis has played at lease once with Peta Hiku and Arthur Mourgue in the halves, while May has done stints with Jez Litten and Danny Richardson in the absence of Lewis. Hiku and Richardson even played together once.

Pairings used: Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May, Mikey Lewis and Peta Hiku, Peta Hiku and Danny Richardson, Jez Litten and Tyrone May, Danny Richardson and Tyrone May, Mikey Lewis and Arthur Mourgue.

Warrington Wolves (6)

The Wire have had to chop and change throughout the course of this year – though their first-choice pairing of George Williams and Marc Sneyd is unbroken since the Challenge Cup final. However, it hasn’t stopped their season completely falling apart.

Williams has partnered Sneyd, Stefan Ratchford and Oli Leyland, with three other pairings used in 2025.

Pairings used: George Williams and Stefan Ratchford, George Williams and Oli Leyland, George Williams and Marc Sneyd, Danny Walker and Marc Sneyd, Stefan Ratchford and Oli Leyland, Stefan Ratchford and Marc Sneyd.

Huddersfield Giants (11)

Luke Robinson has hinted at it multiple times throughout this year – and the numbers emphasise the struggles Huddersfield have had with keeping their spine available.

They have not really ever been able to field their first choice quartet at fullback, in the halves and hooker at any stage this year. And in the halves they’ve had immense struggles with ELEVEN different pairings! Tui Lolohea has paired up with five different partners alone, while the Giants have had to rely on loanees in recent weeks.

But there’s one team above them..

Pairings used: Tui Lolohea and Danny Richardson, Tui Lolohea and George Flanagan, George Flanagan and Adam Clune, Tui Lolohea and Liam Sutcliffe, Jacob Gagai and George Flanagan, Kieran Rush and George Flanagan, Kieran Rush and Adam Clune, Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune, Tui Lolohea and Matt Frawley, Kieran Rush and Matt Frawley, Kieran Rush and Olly Russell.

Salford Red Devils (16)

Strap yourselves in.. that’s right, the Red Devils have used an incredible SIXTEEN different half-back pairings throughout an incredibly turbulent 2025 season.

It started with Kai Morgan and Jack Ratcliffe in that controversial defeat to St Helens in Round One, and since then, a huge number of players have done at least one game at half-back including the likes of Marc Sneyd, Chris Atkin and Ryan Brierley: who have all since left the club.

That number also includes loanees like Danny Richardson and Olly Russell – with the most recent pairing Rowan Milnes and Joe Mellor against Leigh last weekend.

Pairings used: Kai Morgan and Jack Gatcliffe, Jayden Nikorima and Marc Sneyd, Chris Atkin and Marc Sneyd, Ryan Brierley and Jayden Nikorima, Kai Morgan and Joe Shorrocks, Jayden Nikorima and Kai Morgan, Jayden Nikorima and Joe Mellor, Joe Shorrocks and Kai Morgan, Jayden Nikorima and Ryan Brierley, Ryan Brierley and Kai Morgan, Esan Marsters and Ryan Brierley, Jayden Nikorima and Danny Richardson, Jayden Nikorima and Olly Russell, Ryan Brierley and Olly Russell, Nathan Connell and Ciaran Nolan, Rowan Milnes and Joe Mellor.