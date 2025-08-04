We’ve had another brilliant weekend of action across Super League, Championship and League 1 – with some standout results in all three tiers.

And the game’s form teams continue to roll on at pace, though some sides are certainly starting to put some impressive runs together as the business end of the season approaches.

Here’s who’s hot and who’s not right now with our latest Love Rugby League power rankings.

Want to check last week’s rankings? They’re right HERE for context.

10. Wakefield Trinity (DOWN 1)

No game for Daryl Powell’s side this week so they do drop slightly down the rankings – but we can’t be too harsh on them given how they didn’t actually lose!

But the teams that played this weekend do get the nod on this occasion.

9. London Broncos (NEW)

The Broncos have slowly started to turn things around in recent weeks following an influx of new signings. They’ve kept their hopes of escaping the Championship’s bottom four alive over the weekend, too.

Their win over Barrow Raiders may prove to be crucial in the long run – dependent on what happens with the plans for the Super 8s, of course.

8. Featherstone Rovers (UP 2)

Paul Cooke’s side keep climbing the Championship ladder – and they keep climbing our rankings too.

Featherstone picked up another crucial win over the weekend as they defeated West Yorkshire rivals Batley Bulldogs to solidify a position inside the Championship play-off places as we enter the business end of the season.

7. Oldham (DOWN 3)

Sean Long’s side have been sensational this season but they missed the opportunity to haul themselves back into the race for the Championship’s top spot on Sunday.

Their defeat to league leaders York means that, in all eventuality, they are heading for a fourth-placed finish come the play-offs.

6. St Helens (UP 2)

The Saints are up to fourth in Super League with seven rounds to go after a big win over Castleford Tigers on Friday night. Crucially, their points difference is now over 300 too – which could be crucial come the run-in.

5. North Wales Crusaders (DOWN 3)

A real shock at the top of League 1 this weekend as Carl Forster’s side suffered a rare defeat, losing at home to Swinton Lions. They drop three places in this week’s rankings as a result.

4. Leigh Leopards (UP 2)

Adrian Lam’s side keep on rolling and though they left it late on Friday night, they were winners again in Super League as they defeated Warrington Wolves.

That means that with seven rounds to go, the Leopards are now just one point behind defending champions Wigan Warriors.

3. Swinton Lions (UP 2)

The Lions were arguably the big winners of the entire weekend, as they won away at League 1 leaders North Wales Crusaders to pull themselves back into the mix for top spot in the third tier.

2. Doncaster (UP 1)

Richard Horne’s side would be, in any ordinary world, the form team in rugby league right now. They made it four wins in a row with victory against the Championship’s bottom side Hunslet to strengthen their position inside the play-offs. However..

1. York Knights (-)

Nobody can stop York right now – and they remain top of our rankings once again! They picked up another victory, extending their unbeaten run with a thrilling victory over Oldham. York haven’t lost since Good Friday, and they’re now two points clear at the summit.

They are the team to beat outside of Super League right now.