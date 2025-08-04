The second half of Super League’s split Round 20 brought an intriguing weekend of action: with one game in particular proving an absolute thriller.

In a first for the competition, the round was split across the space of a fortnight, with each side in the competition allowed a week without a game during that time.

This happened in order to compensate for the lack of a mid-season international break, and has meant that all 12 sides in Super League will have had at least one week during the season without a game.

The first three fixtures took place during the week commencing July 21, with the other three taking place over the weekend just gone.

Here’s a look at the three Super League attendances in full from the last few days…

Salford Red Devils 12-74 Hull KR: Unknown

Amid all of the chaos which has surrounded Salford this season, getting hold of Salford’s attendances has proven a challenge in itself.

At the time of writing, the Red Devils have not disclosed their attendance for Thursday night’s heavy defeat to Hull KR, with the Super League leaders bringing a healthy contingent down the M62.

Leigh Leopards 20-16 Warrington Wolves: 9,364

Leigh played host to Warrington for the second time this season on Friday night, and it proved the game of the weekend, with the hosts mounting a late comeback to down the Wolves.

It was the Leopards’ eighth home Super League game of the year, and this was their fourth-highest attendance, so slap bang in the middle.

Notably, the figure was 263 less than the 9,627 that watched Adrian Lam’s side topple Wire in Round 8, with that game on a Saturday afternoon.

St Helens 40-0 Castleford Tigers: 9,824

Friday night’s other game was a whitewash, with Saints claiming a 40-0 win at home against Castleford.

There were 9,824 people packed into the Totally Wicked Stadium for the game as well; however, this was nearly 2000 down from the crowd posted for the Round 19 clash against Leigh Leopards, which saw a crowd of 11,805.

