It’s been another brilliant round of action in Super League with some huge results across the board.

The play-off race looks set to go to the wire, as does the battle to secure a vital top-two finish inside the top six.

But who stood out individually this week? Here are the 13 who caught our eye in the latest Super League Team of the Week!

1. Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos)

Arguably Super League’s most improved player in 2025, Miller was sensational on Thursday evening as Leeds breathed fresh life into their push for a top two finish with a stunning victory over Hull KR.

Miller was unbelievable in both defence and attack as the Rhinos inflicted a rare defeat on the Robins. We do, however, want to give an honourable mention to Huddersfield’s George Flanagan!

2. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

Both of Hull’s wingers were among their standout performers on Friday night in their defeat to St Helens. We’ve gone with Martin, as he inches closer towards a modern-day try-scoring record for the Black and Whites.

3. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Another who produced one of his best displays of the season on Thursday as Leeds defeated Hull KR.

4. Reimis Smith (Catalans Dragons)

We couldn’t leave the Catalans star out after his magnificent hat-trick in the win over Castleford Tigers on Saturday night.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

We could have gone for either Wigan winger here, with Zach Eckersley scoring twice. But Marshall was fantastic on Sunday; a try of his own, the top metre-maker on the field – and an average gain of over 16 metres per carry.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

It was some return on Sunday afternoon for the Wigan Warriors superstar, who produced a masterclass in helping the reigning Super League champions breeze past Wakefield Trinity.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

We couldn’t leave him out this week! The man who led the Man of Steel leaderboard before it went dark showed exactly why he’s at the top with another magnificent showing. He tore Hull KR to shreds.

8. Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos)

In the absence of so many senior front-rowers, Palasia stepped up in some style on Thursday evening against the Robins with a blockbuster display.

9. Daryl Clark (St Helens)

Another outstanding 80-minute display from a hooker who is very much one of Super League’s best right now.

10. Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors)

He started in the back row but moved into the front row when Junior Nsemba came on: and that’s where we’ve opted for Walters after a seriously strong display in the win over Wakefield.

11. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

An eye-catching return to the side for the England international.

12. Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos)

The NRL-bound forward is our FIFTH Rhinos inclusion this week after arguably a season-best showing against Hull KR on Friday night. He was sensational.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

47 tackles, 130-plus metres and another all-round outrageous display from another man heading for the NRL in 206. The Dolphins are getting one heck of a player.