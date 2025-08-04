Hull KR star Tyrone May has been handed a two-match ban for questioning the integrity of the match officials during their win over Salford: with May one of six Super League players charged following Round 20.

May was sent to the sin-bin during Rovers’ win against Salford last Thursday, after he had a discussion with the match officials. He was shown a yellow card for dissent.

And it has now emerged that May has been handed a major charge after being found to have questioned the integrity of the officials. That has resulted in a Grade D charge, and 12 points on his personal total, taking him to 13.

That results in a two-match ban for the half-back, meaning May will miss their huge game at Wigan Warriors next week, as well as Saturday’s game with Castleford.

May was not the only Hull KR player charged, with hooker Michael McIlorum receiving a Grade A charge of head contact. That means one penalty point, taking his tally to 3.5.

Huddersfield’s Matt Frawley and Leeds’ Brodie Croft have both been given Grade B charges and received three penalty points. Frawley has been charged with head contact, while Croft has been charged for the trip that resulted in him being sent to the sin-bin.

Warrington’s Ryan Matterson has been handed a Grade B charge of late contact on passer following his debut against Leigh Leopards. That results in three penalty points.

And the Leopards’ Tesi Niu gets one point after a Grade A charge of late contact on passer.

But there is no doubting that May’s suspension is the big talking point.

