Round 23 of Super League saw Leeds Rhinos thump leaders Hull Kingston Rovers to underline their burgeoning title credentials in stunning fashion.

Play-off rivals Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Leigh Leopards all racked up wins while struggling Catalans and Huddersfield also emerged victorious.

Here, former Salford, Huddersfield and Catalans winger Jodie Broughton, now a pundit for BBC Radio Leeds, picks his Love Rugby League Team of the Week.

1. George Flanagan Jr (Huddersfield Giants)

I’m torn actually over this one because Lachie Miller was so good for Leeds Rhinos in their big win over Hull KR.

Miller is having a fantastic season, but I’m going to go for young George Flanagan.

He was sensational in the Giants’ win over Warrington and scored two great tries in a 14-point haul.

A rising star of the British game, that’s for sure.

2. Aidan McGowan (Huddersfield Giants)

He’s a mate of mine, but Aidan thoroughly deserves his place in my Team of the Week.

He scored a try and had a really good game for Huddersfield against Warrington Wolves.

3. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

The Australian centre is a class act and showed that against Wakefield on Sunday.

It was a strong performance from Keighran as Wigan marched to a very comfortable victory.

4. Jacob Gagai (Huddersfield Giants)

It was a huge win for the Giants against Warrington and they thoroughly deserved it too.

Gagai had a very strong game in the centres and weighed in with a crucial second-half try.

5. Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

Charnley scored two tries against Salford on Friday night and seems to be enjoying a good run of form.

One of the greatest try-scorers in Super League history, he remains a hugely prolific finisher.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

French is a mercurial talent and arguably the most naturally gifted player in Super League.

Having him back is a major boost to Wigan’s hopes of getting to Old Trafford and retaining their title.

Bevan reminded everyone of how good he is with his performance against Wakefield on Sunday.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Jake wasn’t happy when I didn’t include him in my previous Love Rugby League Team of the Week.

He texted me straight after saying ‘I can’t believe you didn’t put me in!’

So I texted him on Saturday to wind him up and say ‘I think I’m going to put Lachlan Lam in at seven this week’.

But all joking aside, Jake deserves to be in after his magnificent display against Hull KR on Thursday night.

8. Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan were dominant – indeed, rampant – against Wakey on Sunday and Mago helped to lay a huge platform.

A fine performance from the big front-rower.

9. Daryl Clark (St Helens)

Saints had a good win on Friday night against Hull FC and Clark was superb.

He’s been one of the best hookers in Super League for a very long time now and showed that again with his display against the Black and Whites.

10. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Nsemba is a big talent and capped a fine performance with a try against Wakefield.

Will hope to maintain that kind of form heading into the business end of the season and the Ashes series against Australia, where he will hope to be involved.

11. Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors)

Walters really impressed me against Wakefield and got himself on the scoresheet late on.

A very good player still with plenty of potential so his best years are ahead of him.

12. Andrew Badrock (Leigh Leopards)

I thought Badrock had a really strong game for Leigh in their win over Salford.

His stats backed that up too, so he’s a deserved inclusion.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Knowles seems to be in the Team of the Week every round, which says a lot for how consistent and effective he is.

As usual, he was very good for Saints in their win over Hull FC and scored a great try.