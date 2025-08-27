Paul Rowley has hinted at the prospect of Salford Red Devils staying in Super League beyond 2025 – but admitted it was wholly dependent on their financial situation.

Rugby league’s crisis club have seen their squad ripped apart during a nightmare season which has raised concerns they could go bust in the coming days.

Salford’s payday is imminent but Rowley said it was not his job to field questions about the club’s finances.

Asked if he knew whether payroll would be met this month, or if he’d had any contact with the club’s owners, the Reds Devils boss played it with a straight bat at today’s pre-match press conference.

“No politics please – thank you,” replied Rowley, who was slightly more forthcoming when asked about the RFL confirming that 12 clubs have met the first deadline to ‘express’ their interest in playing in Super League in 2026.

Are Salford one of those 12 clubs? “I wouldn’t know – that’s a question for Paul King,” Rowley told his inquisitor. “You needed to do two press conferences, one for administration and politics and one for coaching.”

Does he believe that Salford can be a Super League team next year? “Do I believe they can or will? Again, probably two different questions,” continued Rowley.

“Salford is a proud city and, with money, I guess you’d have a very strong argument as to why they should be. Without money, then you’d have a strong argument as to why it shouldn’t be. It’s really simple.”

The rock-bottom Red Devils travel to Warrington Wolves on Friday having lost 22 of their 24 Super League games this season, but Jayden Nikorima could feature after injury.

Rowley said the support from Red Devils fans during last week’s loss at Leigh Leopards filled him with pride.

He said: “Our fans have been unreservedly fantastic in their support. Last Friday in particular was definitely an emotional night and it really touched the players, myself and staff. It brought a lump to the throat, that’s for sure.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Exclusive: RFL make Super 8s verdict as clubs finally learn end-of-season plans

👉🏻 Major clubs among 12 to apply for Super League in 2026 through independent panel

👉🏻 Tex Hoy future update as Castleford coach reveals fullback plan after Blake Taaffe arrival

👉🏻 Major NRL star reveals England call-up hopes as Ashes ‘dream’ explained

👉🏻 Surprise Super League heavyweight to go through independent panel process as ‘proactive’ steps taken