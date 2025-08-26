Salford Red Devils have extended the loan deal of winger Neil Tchamambe until the end of the season – with fellow Trinity outside back Jack Croft also joining him there for the next month.

Tchamambe was one of a swathe of Salford debutants last weekend against Leigh Leopards, and the winger impressed on his first Super League outing despite a defeat at the Leigh Sports Village.

He made 106 metres on debut and showed himself up to be a player with significant promise. And now, the Red Devils have returned to West Yorkshire to sign another one of Daryl Powell’s squad.

That is because Croft has also signed for the next month at the Salford Community Stadium – meaning he will potentially become the 69th player they have used this season if he features at Warrington Wolves on Friday evening.

That is fast becoming a huge Super League record that will never be beaten, with an all-time record not out of the question, too. The most recorded players used in a season is currently 72.

🔁 Jack Croft will join Neil Tchamambe on loan at Salford Red Devils. Croft joins on a week by week loan with Tchamambe joining on a month long loan with Trinity able to recall the winger at any point! Good luck to both Jack and Neil! #UpTheTrin pic.twitter.com/deNWaK2nao — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) August 26, 2025

Salford said of the pair’s arrival, speaking about Tchamambe first: “He will now continue his role in the team for our next batch of Super League fixtures, including trips to Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants away, as well as a home clash with the Catalans Dragons.

“Joining him is Trinity teammate, Jack Croft, a young, exciting centre who has made 37 appearances over his career in West Yorkshire.”

