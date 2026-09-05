It was, in the end, an absolute riot for Wigan Warriors.

A night which was rightly tipped up as the meeting of Super League’s best two teams, a game that was seemingly impossible to call, ended up being a landslide in favour of the team who have been to the well time and time again in recent years and got the job done when it mattered most.

The headlines belonged to Bevan French again – as, to an extent, they probably should have done. He was sensational yet again and underlined his reputation as the most exciting player Super League has seen for quite some time.

But hidden away in the background again, behind all the glamour and the excitement French and Jai Field provides, was the man who quietly goes about his business and allows the rest of them to flourish.

This was yet another night which, in so many ways, belonged to Wigan Warriors scrum-half Harry Smith.

Most Wigan fans know how important Smith is to everything they do well. To others, those who perhaps don’t watch the Warriors every single week, Smith does fade into the background a little bit.

His kicking game has so much variety that those who enjoy that side of the game will surely marvel every time they watch him play. In prime attacking range, he can open teams up like few others, as illustrated by the wonderful assist for Adam Keighran’s hat-trick try in the closing moments.

But when the game is in the grind and Wigan are forced to revert to a more routine style of rugby, Smith grabs games by the scruff of the neck and can so often kick the Warriors into strong field position. He has a repertoire of kicking that few half-backs in this competition could only dream of.

French and Field thrive in chaos but it is when things are more mundane and serene, Smith is the one who shines and stands out. To have players that can shine in both match scenarios is the sign of a real champion team. It is incredible to believe he is only 26 and in half-back terms, is still some way from his peak.

But Smith is so much more than boot to ball. Few half-backs, if any, can defend with the aggression and skill he can. Wigan and Matt Peet pride themselves on defensive prowess and that involves a buy-in from every single player, whether you are a middle or a half-back.

Smith is a standout defensively for Wigan most weeks; consistently excellent and rarely at fault. That is a side of the game you don’t often praise half-backs for – but Smith deserves his flowers here.

Which leads us onto the autumn. There is debate rumbling already about who plays half-back for England in the World Cup. It is perceived to be a three-man race for two spots with Smith, Jake Connor and George Williams the contenders.

On nights like these, when the stakes matter the most and Smith shines above all, it’s hard to imagine an England team without him in it in some shape or form.

He may not demand the headlines but without Harry Smith, this Wigan team cannot do what they do.