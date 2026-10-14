Woman of Steel Jenna Foubister has urged her England team-mates to embrace the privilege of going up against the world’s best this autumn.

Wigan Warriors star Foubister arrives at her first World Cup on the back of scooping the most prestigious individual gong in the British women’s game.

Still only 19, the half-back helped guide Wigan through a near flawless season which saw them scoop both the Women’s Challenge Cup and Women’s Super League Leaders’ Shield for the second year running before being beaten by York Valkyrie in the Grand Final.

Now, the teenager forms part of a new generation in England’s women’s team – one which she insists can have no fear in this World Cup.

‘It’s about going out there and putting your best foot forward, especially against the Aussies’

Foubister will begin on the bench this weekend as Stuart Barrow’s side begin their campaign against Wales in Perth.

Come next weekend, they will square off against the Jillaroos, the reigning world champions that were 90-4 winners over England in Las Vegas the last time the pair met in February 2025.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague, Foubister detailed: “If you look at the squad, it’s a lot different to the one Australia will have played in Vegas.

“We’ve got a lot more new faces in there now that people we’re coming up against won’t have faced before, so it’s about going out there and putting your best foot forward, especially against the Aussies.

“You look at how good their game is right now and you’ve got to try your best to compete with them.

“The game is more professional and a it’s a different type of game at international level. You’re playing with different people and not just the ones you play with week in, week out.

“It’s a much bigger pressure but also a privilege to represent your country in such big games.”

Set to turn 20 in January, Foubister has scored a try in both of her appearances for England to date – against Wales in 2025 and then France earlier this year.

She and England will go toe-to-toe with Samoa in their closing group stage game at the World Cup on October 30, needing to finish in the top two to make it into the semi-finals.

The playmaker said: “I’ve been playing for 13 years now, I started really young, but every new day is still a learning curve.

“Putting myself out there and getting into the England team, I do think it is the start of something.

“It’s obviously a long process and I’ve got lots of years ahead of me, but it gets me out there and hopefully I get seen more.”