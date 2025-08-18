Hull KR coach Willie Peters has remained coy on whether or not the Robins will appeal the two-match ban given to star forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

The Kiwi international was suspended on Monday after being charged following an incident involving Wigan’s Tyler Dupree during Rovers’ clash with the defending Super League champions on Friday.

Waerea-Hargreaves was given five penalty points for the clash, which took his personal tally to 13.5 and over the threshold for a two-match ban.

As it stands, it means he will miss the games against Leeds Rhinos this Thursday and St Helens next weekend.

But Peters has admitted they are yet to decide whether or not to lodge an appeal.

“I need to work out if we fight it, or if we don’t fight it,” Peters said during his pre-match media conference on Monday. “But, if Jared doesn’t play, then someone certainly will step up – which they have all season.”

Any unsuccessful appeal would result in five more penalty points – moving Waerea-Hargreaves’ tally up to 18.5 and giving him another match on his suspension.

Rovers do have options without the veteran forward, including Eribe Doro, who has impressed whenever called upon this season. Jack Brown is another who could come into the Rovers 17.

James Batchelor could also drop down to the interchange bench, with Jack Broadbent likely to go back to centre on Thursday given Tyrone May’s impending return from a two-match suspension.

Rovers have until 12pm on Tuesday to confirm with the RFL whether or not they wish to appeal.

