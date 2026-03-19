London Broncos have further boosted their connection with Papua New Guinea by striking a TV deal which will see all of their home games this season broadcast live across the island nation.

Since the takeover involving NRL icon Darren Lockyer and Australian businessman Grant Wechsel last autumn, the Broncos have become the leading force in the Championship.

An off-season influx of talent included plenty of PNG links, with Kumuls boss Jason Demetriou the man tasked with leading the capital club to glory alongside preparing his international side for the upcoming World Cup.

Demetriou’s recruitment saw Kumuls aplenty arrive at Plough Lane, and the people of PNG have got behind the team en-masse.

Now, those proud Kumuls will be able to watch their talent shining live on the country’s national broadcasting corporation – PNG NBC.

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London Broncos boost Papua New Guinea connection as new TV deal struck

Announced on Thursday evening, every one of London‘s remaining home games this season will be televised live on NBC Channel 1 in Papua New Guinea and selected Pacific Islands.

There will also be a simulcast of each game live on NBC Radio and coverage will be provided across the network’s digital platforms.

Broncos co-owner Wechsel said: “This is an exciting partnership for London Broncos, and an important step in growing our international audience.

Papua New Guinea and the Pacific have a deep passion for rugby league, and we are proud to strengthen our connection with fans in the region through this agreement with PNG NBC.”

London’s only defeat so far this term came in the Challenge Cup against Super League outfit Bradford Bulls.

Demetriou’s men host Salford on Sunday having won all five of their Championship games to date in 2026 along with booking their spot in the First Round of the 1895 Cup.

PNG NBC’s Managing Director Kora Nou added: “Rugby league holds a special place in the hearts of people across PNG and the Pacific.

“This agreement gives our viewers direct access to London Broncos home matches and strengthens NBC’s role as the home of rugby league in the region.”