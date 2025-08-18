The business end of the season in Super League and the Championship is fast approaching: and we’ve had another seismic few days of action.

From storylines and drama at the top all the way to the bottom, there’s a lot of talking points to get stuck into.

So let’s do exactly that, shall we? Here’s everything we learned over the last few days..

Tristan Sailor needs to stay at fullback

It’s a big call with Jack Welsby waiting in the wings but in terms of rewarding performances, there’s no chance of Sailor being removed from fullback for now, surely?

It’s a wonderful dilemma for Paul Wellens to have, but for now, we’re backing Sailor to keep the shirt and Welsby to come on from the bench: unless..

St Helens are under the radar, but..

They do need to win a big one against a big team to solidify themselves as legitimate title contenders.

It’s eight wins from nine – and you can only beat what is put in front of you on a weekly basis. But with Hull FC up next, you’d wager the Saints have to claim the scalp of a team around them to silence at least some of their doubters.

Zak Hardaker for the Dream Team?

If there were ever to be a 14th shirt added to the Dream Team for the best utility player, Hardaker would definitely get it this year!

He’s played in a plethora of positions in 2025 and did so again on Saturday, popping up at half-back to help inspire Hull to a big win against Leigh. What a revelation he has been for John Cartwright’s side.

Salford supporters must be heard

We’ll know in the coming days whether or not Salford will take to the field on Friday against Leigh Leopards: but one thing is certain no matter what – their supporters have to be heard.

The protests on Sunday showed the passion that surrounds the Red Devils’ fanbase, and underlines how poorly they have been treated.

It’s time for them to be able to have a say in their future.

Dean Hadley has to be in England contention

It was a perfect moment for the Hull KR star to deliver another stellar display on Friday evening – with the England coach watching on from the stands.

Only Shaun Wane will know why he hasn’t fancied Hadley before now: but those kinds of displays like the one he produced on Friday will surely give the England boss a significant nudge.

Leeds Rhinos have a new star

And it’s Presley Cassell. With so many senior forwards out injured, Cassell stepped up to the plate in his first senior start on Saturday afternoon.

He was magnificent for Brad Arthur’s side and has given the Australian another headache about squad depth. Leeds remain one of the very best at producing top-tier talent.

Can Wigan go all the way without Bevan French?

It’s debatable right now. They need him back as soon as possible, but Matt Peet appeared downbeat on Friday when asked about the chances of a return any time soon.

The Warriors are still second, thanks to slip-ups from the teams below them of late. But they are now firmly in a battle to keep hold of that place in the top two.

Castleford’s clear-out will be bigger than planned

Ryan Carr – or whoever Castleford’s new coach is – will have watched on from behind the sofa at stages on Saturday as the Tigers completely fell apart against Leeds Rhinos.

Chris Chester has already been preparing to wield the axe in the off-season: but there will now be huge parts of the 17 that took to the field against Leeds that won’t be seen at the club in 2026.

Expect a monumental clear-out – not least to give the new man some room to work with on the salary cap.

Featherstone suddenly look a threat

It’s been all about the top four for most of 2025 but all of a sudden, there’s one team coming up on the rails: Paul Cooke’s Featherstone.

They are now just four points behind Oldham with a game in hand; win that, and they’re right in the mix to get a home game in the play-offs and finish in the top four. Which brings us onto..

The Championship remains undefeated

Who knows what will happen with the competition in 2026 – but whatever the outcome, it’ll still be hugely compelling.

The play-off race this year is blockbuster, with it likely to go right down to the wire. If there were consequences at the bottom, they’d be fascinating too.

And the eventual winners? Take your pick. It is the best league in the game without question.