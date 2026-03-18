Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur is one of three English-based coaches who have made the final shortlist for the Papua New Guinea Chiefs coaching job, according to reports.

The Chiefs are beginning to put their plans together for their entry to the NRL in 2028, with off-field staff being compiled and accommodation for all signings being finalised.

Work will soon begin on putting together the Chiefs’ inaugural squad for their maiden campaign in the competition, which will be driven by Michael Chammas, the leading journalist who has joined the new setup in a key role.

But before that, a coach will need to be appointed – and there are three very familiar faces who have made the cut according to a fresh report in Australia.

Arthur, who has made no secret of his desire to potentially coach again in the NRL, is on the list after transforming Leeds Rhinos during his 18 months with the club.

But he is not the only big Super League name on there – with Willie Peters seemingly in the final three, too. Peters is another who has openly expressed a desire to head to the NRL and become a head coach at some stage, and he could now be one step closer to a return.

The timing of Peters’ name being mentioned comes when he is being touted as a possible contender to replace Anthony Seibold at Manly Sea Eagles, should he be given the sack.

The third contender for the Chiefs job is not a surprise: Papua New Guinea and London Broncos coach Jason Demetriou.

Demetriou has been viewed as the overwhelming favourite for some time given his connection to the Kumuls’ national team set-up. Whether he would commit to a long-term arrangement with the Broncos ahead of a likely promotion to Super League in 2027 remains to be seen, but he will be near the top of any shortlist for the Chiefs role.

A plethora of Super League-based players are likely to be targeted by the franchise when their plans to put together a roster get underway, too.