There were only five Super League games in Round 22 thanks to a cancellation – and the attendance figures look fairly healthy across the board.

With three games attracting in excess of 10,000 fans, another getting close and the other game above that club’s seasonal average, it was a pretty successful weekend on the crowd front.

Here’s how every game fared, and how things look going into the final five rounds.

Warrington Wolves 30-22 Catalans Dragons: 10,740

A good effort from the Wire with a crowd 100 per cent comprised of home supporters. The Wolves put on some initiatives to get plenty of locals in – and were rewarded not just with a five-figure crowd, but with a home win to boot too.

Wigan Warriors 6-10 Hull KR: 20,218

The biggest gate of the weekend – and the fifth-biggest of the whole season so far. They were treated to a wonderful spectacle too between the top two in Super League, with the Robins taking a huge step towards the League Leader’s Shield.

Wigan continue to set the bar high in Super League in 2025 with their attendances, and they were boosted on Friday by a wonderful turnout from East Hull, too.

Castleford Tigers 6-64 Leeds Rhinos: 7,861

A dismal day on the field for Castleford but one of their strongest crowds of the season on it on Saturday afternoon as Leeds Rhinos ran riot.

The Tigers will have work to do in order to convince some of that near 8,000 crowd to come back this season after a woeful display, though.

Hull FC 18-12 Leeds Rhinos: 10,863

Below the seasonal average for the Black and Whites but still another five-figure crowd for Super League as Hull took a decisive step towards the top six on Saturday afternoon as they defeated Leigh Leopards.

St Helens 52-4 Huddersfield Giants: 9,826

The Saints rounded off the weekend’s action with a big victory against Huddersfield – but they failed to pull in a five-figure crowd.

Just under 10,000 supporters watched Paul Wellens’ side rack up another win, slightly under their seasonal average.