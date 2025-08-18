It may only be early in the week, but attention is already turning to Friday and everything that could happen in between when it comes to Salford Red Devils.

Having failed to fulfil their fixture against Wakefield Trinity last weekend, all eyes now turn to their next fixture away at Leigh Leopards.

But between now and then, there are likely to be a swathe of developments surrounding the crisis-stricken club as Super League’s biggest drama likely escalates even further. Here’s everything we can expect over the coming days.

Andy Burnham’s two crucial meetings

The extent of Salford’s financial strife has reached the desk of several senior politicians: chief among them former RFL president and Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.

Burnham is meeting RFL CEO Tony Sutton today (Monday) to try and discover what kind of support can be given by the governing body to the Red Devils. Burnham will also attempt to learn about the next steps for Salford on and off the field.

Then on Tuesday, it is understood Burnham will sit down with Salford’s ownership group to hear first-hand what their plans are for the club moving forwards.

It is likely he – and everyone – will have a clearer picture after those two meetings.

The RFL – and clubs – discuss the situation

There are two moving parts at governance level concerning Salford this week. The first is an RFL board meeting which was held on Monday that will determine the outcome of their cancelled game against Wakefield. All the signs point towards a 48-0 win for Trinity at this stage.

But Love Rugby League has been told a formal decision and announcement on that is more likely to take place on Tuesday, rather than Monday. The RFL will also have to decide whether to take compliance action against Salford for their failure to fulfil the fixture: which could include sanctions.

There are also rapidly-developing discussions taking place between Super League clubs – it has been stressed these are informal rather than any sort of pre-arranged meeting – about whether or not they wish to take action against the Red Devils.

There have been suggestions Salford’s Super League membership could be terminated: that is thought to be highly unlikely at this stage in proceedings.

What about Friday?

Salford then have to try and fulfil another Super League game in a matter of days, as they head on the road to take on the Leopards.

Love Rugby League has been told that the RFL have been given assurances from Salford there is a much greater chance of being able to fulfil that fixture at this stage: though still not a guarantee.

As the Red Devils said in their statement on Friday, they expect to have some players back available which will give them a strong chance of fielding a 17. Some loan signings are also hoped for in the coming days.

But as with everything in this ever-evolving crisis, nothing can be considered a certainty at this stage.