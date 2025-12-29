Salford RLFC have launched their new-look website and confirmed season tickets are now on sale with their first game since reformation looming fast on the horizon.

Mason Caton-Brown’s Phoenix Bid consortium were given the playing licence which belonged to the former Super League club before they were ordered into liquidation earlier this month amidst crippling financial issues.

They have now less than three weeks until they are due to begin the Championship season against one of the favourites for the competition, Oldham.

Their first big announcement was the confirmation that Ryan Brierley would return to the club as CEO – as well as seemingly confirming they will rebrand under the moniker Salford RLFC.

Salford are unlikely to start training until next week, with new signings and a coaching team set to be unveiled in the coming days.

But supporters can now officially start contributing to the new club and the regime and confirm their spot on the terraces for the Championship in 2026.

That is because Salford have launched their new website – with season tickets also on sale with just 18 days to go until the season opener against the Roughyeds.

Season tickets only appear to be on sale for the main stand at the CorpAcq Stadium as it stands, with no purchases available for the popular end behind the posts.

Prices are £205 for adults and £75 for under-18s.

Salford CCEO Brierley admitted last week in the aftermath of his return to the club that he felt hosting Oldham on the opening night felt ‘fitting’.