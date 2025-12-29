Halifax Panthers have bolstered their squad for the new Championship season after agreeing a deal to sign Serbia international Jesse Soric.

Soric is an international team-mate of Fax star David Nofoaluma, with the pair featuring together for Serbia in the past and remaining friends. And it was Nofoaluma who played a role in Halifax completing a deal to sign the Gold Coast Titans half-back, who has been released by the NRL side to take up a contract at the Panthers.

Soric has signed a two-year deal at The Shay and becomes Kyle Eastmond’s eighth off-season arrival as Fax look to back up last season’s play-off finish with another tilt at the title in the Championship.

He admitted: “I think I’d describe myself as off the cuff, I like to play eyes up footy and just play what’s in front of me. I like to think I’ve got a solid kicking game as well, I’ve got a left foot on me so I like to play on that short side and put up some big bombs. Hopefully, bring a bit of a spark to the team in the upcoming season.”

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

“I knew a little bit about the club before I signed because I played with David Nofoaluma for Serbia so when he signed last year, I actually watched a bit of the footage and stuff.

“So when the opportunity came to come over, I was all in. Speaking to Kyle, obviously he was a half back so it’s big for me to come here and learn from him. It’s a big reason why I wanted to come over to the UK was to learn as much as I can from him.”

“I’m looking forward to soaking up as much information as I can over the next two years and yeah, hopefully we can have a couple of good seasons. I’m hoping for a good solid season all round, just being consistent, playing some good finals footy and hopefully winning the comp.”

“The Shay looks an unreal stadium to play in, I was really surprised by how good it was. I saw it on the highlights but it doesn’t do it justice, it’s just awesome to see and I can’t wait to play out there.”