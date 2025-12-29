Gold Coast Titans half-back agrees deal to sign for Championship heavyweights

Aaron Bower
Jesse Soric

Jesse Soric (inset) has signed for Halifax Panthers.

Halifax Panthers have bolstered their squad for the new Championship season after agreeing a deal to sign Serbia international Jesse Soric.

Soric is an international team-mate of Fax star David Nofoaluma, with the pair featuring together for Serbia in the past and remaining friends. And it was Nofoaluma who played a role in Halifax completing a deal to sign the Gold Coast Titans half-back, who has been released by the NRL side to take up a contract at the Panthers.

Soric has signed a two-year deal at The Shay and becomes Kyle Eastmond’s eighth off-season arrival as Fax look to back up last season’s play-off finish with another tilt at the title in the Championship.

He admitted: “I think I’d describe myself as off the cuff, I like to play eyes up footy and just play what’s in front of me. I like to think I’ve got a solid kicking game as well, I’ve got a left foot on me so I like to play on that short side and put up some big bombs. Hopefully, bring a bit of a spark to the team in the upcoming season.”

“I knew a little bit about the club before I signed because I played with David Nofoaluma for Serbia so when he signed last year, I actually watched a bit of the footage and stuff.

“So when the opportunity came to come over, I was all in. Speaking to Kyle, obviously he was a half back so it’s big for me to come here and learn from him. It’s a big reason why I wanted to come over to the UK was to learn as much as I can from him.”

“I’m looking forward to soaking up as much information as I can over the next two years and yeah, hopefully we can have a couple of good seasons. I’m hoping for a good solid season all round, just being consistent, playing some good finals footy and hopefully winning the comp.”

“The Shay looks an unreal stadium to play in, I was really surprised by how good it was. I saw it on the highlights but it doesn’t do it justice, it’s just awesome to see and I can’t wait to play out there.”

