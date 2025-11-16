Released Super League back lands Championship deal for 2026 as new club revealed

Two-time France international Tanguy Zenon has joined Championship outfit Halifax Panthers for 2026 following his departure from Catalans Dragons.

Utility back Zenon, most comfortable either at full-back or out on the wing, is a product of Catalans‘ youth system and made his senior bow in their colours against Wigan Warriors in September 2022.

Now 23, he clocked up a total of five games at senior level for the Dragons, including a sole Super League outing this year as Joel Tomkins’ side stunned Leeds Rhinos at Headingley, winning the pair’s Round 26 clash 16-8.

One of 13 departures from the Stade Gilbert Brutus come the end of the 2025 campaign, Zenon’s future has now been sealed: with a move into the Championship at Halifax confirmed.

Zenon was born in Northern Catalonia, with Hull KR the only club he’s represented in his career to date other than Catalans.

His three-game loan stint with the Robins came in 2023, and saw him notch a try in their Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Salford Red Devils en-route to the final against Leigh Leopards.

The same year, Zenon scored his only try in a Catalans shirt, against Wakefield Trinity, and made his international bow for France in their mid-season Test against England at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

He now has two caps to his name for Les Bleus having also formed part of Laurent Frayssinous’ squad for the World Cup European Qualifying tournament in 2024.

Scoring a try in France’s 74-8 semi-final success against Ukraine, he helped the national team to glory in that qualifying tournament, and they have since gone on to book their spot at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Frayssinous’ side did so with a comfortable victory in the Northern Hemisphere play-off against Jamaica last month in Albi, though having played just once at senior level for Catalans this term, Zenon did not form part of the squad.

He will now link up with Kyle Eastmond’s Fax squad, who finished fifth in the Championship in 2025 before bowing out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage away at York, who had won both the 1895 Cup and League Leaders’ Shield.