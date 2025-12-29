In the run-up to the 2026 Super League season, we’ll be taking a look at every top-flight club and their finest 17 to have played in the modern era: and we’re starting with a big one.

Hull FC may have yet to land the big prize in terms of a Super League title, but they’ve been one of the competition’s heavyweight teams for a prolonged period.

They’ve also had some wonderful players pull on a black and white shirt in the last 30 years. Here, in our opinion, are the best 17.. feel free to debate!

1. Jamie Shaul

It was a real tough decision at fullback: and the other man who just missed out does make the bench. But at his peak, Shaul was one of the most exciting and devastating fullbacks in Super League, meaning he just makes the cut here to start us off.

2. Gareth Raynor

A Great Britain international during his time as a Hull FC player, no winger has made more appearances in Super League for the club than Raynor. A straightforward inclusion.

3. Carlos Tuimavave

Across nine seasons in Hull, Tuimavave played a huge role in some massive games – including at Wembley in those infamous Challenge Cup victories. He is one of their finest overseas imports in the modern era.

4. Kirk Yeaman

Absolutely no doubting this one, surely. One of Hull’s very best players, let alone centres, of the entire modern era.

5. Tom Briscoe

There were a couple of ways we could have gone here. Nathan Blacklock, for example, was a wonderful try-scoring winger for Hull but we’ve just given the nod to longevity and gone with a current member of the Black and Whites’ squad. When his playing days do finish – hopefully not for a while yet! – Briscoe will go down as a modern day great.

6. Richard Horne

Only one man played more time in Super League for Hull FC than Horne, with the current Doncaster boss also scoring well over 100 tries for the Black and Whites. He spent over 15 years with the club; there’s no way he could be missing out here.

7. Marc Sneyd

Nor was there any chance of the man who was instrumental in securing back-to-back Challenge Cups under Lee Radford missing out, too!

8. Paul King

A tough choice in the pack to start us off. There are a good seven or eight players who could have a shout of being in this team in the props, and a couple of them have snuck onto the bench. But our first pick goes to King, who gave great service over a decade for the Black and Whites, making well over 200 appearances.

9. Danny Houghton

Over 400 Super League games for the Black and Whites, a Man of Steel trophy and countless match-winning displays. The easiest pick of the lot!

10. Mark O’Meley

The second prop was, again, a tough decision. But for the impact he made in Hull after arriving from the NRL, we’ve gone with O’Meley. Some forwards come from Australia and flatter to deceive; but O’Meley was magnificent in a black and white shirt across four years.

11. Gareth Ellis

A hugely influential signing that proved to be at the heart of some golden years under Lee Radford’s coaching, Ellis is still one of Hull FC’s finest captains. How could he not be in a team like this.

12. Mark Minichiello

Hull have had some great back rowers including the likes of Stephen Kearney and Danny Tickle – but it’s the Australian that was so often in the same team as Ellis that gets the number 12 shirt!

13. Joe Westerman

Another from that fine Hull team of the mid-2010s to round us off. No player has made more appearances at 13 for Hull FC in the Super League era than Westerman, who was one of the best English forwards in the game during his eight-year stay with the Black and Whites.

14. Steve Prescott

Onto the bench – and the first spot simply has to go to the late, great Steve Prescott MBE. A wonderful servant for Hull, there’s no way a team like this could not include Prescott.

15. Paul Cooke

He just missed out at half-back in favour of Horne and Sneyd, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t in the 17. The circumstances of his departure may still sting, but there’s no doubting that during his time on the west of the city, Cooke was one of Hull’s finest servants.

16. Lee Radford

We’re rounding it off with two forwards. Although Radford had the best of his playing days at Bradford, he still gave Hull some brilliant service – making over 200 appearances for the club across two spells and then going on to bring success to the club as a head coach.

17. Scott Taylor

Another star of Hull’s Challenge Cup-winning teams of the mid-2010s to finish us off.