Almost every Super League club has released their official away jerseys for the 2026 season – with York Knights, Leigh Leopards and Toulouse Olympique the three exceptions thus far.

That means, with the New Year approaching, we’ve seen enough to decide which are the best in the business – and which are well worth avoiding.

And there’s a big gap between the bottom of the pile and the handful at the top which are some of the best kits to have graced Super League in years. Here’s our ranking of all 11 so far..

11. Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

Is it blue and black, or is it white and gold? That’s a joke from around a decade ago: don’t worry if you’ve missed it.

Whatever the colours are.. it’s awful. The Giants’ home kit is blockbuster – their away effort is the worst in Super League in 2026. No questions asked. No debates to be had.

10. Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos’ alternate kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

We scored Leeds’ home kit pretty low too, and their away effort is also near the bottom of the list for 2026. The Rhinos’ kits this year just don’t have anything eye-catching about them and the away shirt just feels a bit.. boring. Sorry, Rhinos fans.

9. Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: Wigan Warriors

Wigan invoked the spirit of the 2020 season with their home kit and while their away shirt is okay, it’s not much more than that.

8. Hull KR

Hull KR’s alternate kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

A tricky one to rank, this – because it’s a very Marmite kit and one which will divide opinion. Some Rovers fans may absolutely love the bold and brash colour scheme, while others will probably give it a wide berth. It’s down near the bottom of our ranking.

7. St Helens

St Helens’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: St Helens

We’re starting to move up into the section where it’s hard to split a few kits: starting with St Helens. Their home shirt for next year is stunning – the pick of the bunch in Super League. The away effort? It’s certainly standing out, but whether that’s for the right reasons or not, we’ll let you decide.

6. Hull FC

Hull FC’s neon alternate kit for 2026 – Image credit: Hull FC

Hull have actually gone with two alternate shirts, but we’re taking their vibrant, bright neon effort as the official away kit for the purposes of our research. Much like a couple of kits just below them in this ranking, it’s going to be a matter of opinion that splits people, this. We like it. But there are better kits around.

5. Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity’s away kit for 2026 – Image credit: Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield’s kits for 2026 are up there, collectively, with the best in Super League for our money. There are other away shirts we like more, but the purple and predominantly white design is clean, crisp and up there with the better efforts for 2026.

4. Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: Catalans Dragons

There is never really a kit failure when it comes to the south of France: Catalans are consistently among the best in Super League for stunning shirts. That’s the case again with their 2026 away number – one which oozes traditional Les Dracs vibes with a blood and gold belter.

3. Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: Warrington Wolves

Controversial perhaps – but we’re on board with the Wire’s away kit for 2026. The red and black colour scheme is certainly striking, and the sponsor integration is much better than their home shirt. It’s up there with the best in Super League – but there are a couple that top it..

2. Bradford Bulls

Bradford Bulls’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: Bradford Bulls

On kits alone, Bradford would be Super League champions in 2026. They’ve gone full retro in both of their efforts for their return to the competition and they’re likely to be huge sellers. The away shirt is brilliant, and celebrates the 20th anniversary of their 2006 kit. It’s a classic in the making.

1. Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: OXEN Sports

However, there is one clear winner for us this year when it comes to away shirts – the Castleford Tigers effort that was released just before Christmas.

It is, by some distance, the best on the market as it stands. A remake of a retro classic, the way the sponsor lines up with the chevrons, the black and amber in and amongst the white.. it’s the standout away shirt for us going into 2026!