Salford Red Devils unveil former star from 2025 squad as new CEO

Salford Red Devils have revealed that former captain Ryan Brierley – who was playing for the club just a few months ago – will be their new CEO in 2026.

Brierley has called time on his playing career with immediate effect to return to his boyhood club, whom he had no choice but to leave earlier this year due to their mounting financial crisis.

He would eventually sign a deal with Oldham but has now decided against continuing for 2026 after being approached by Mason Caton-Brown’s Phoenix Bid consortium. That means Brierley will spearhead the new Salford revolution in 2026 and beyond.

He said: “I want to sincerely thank everyone at Oldham, the management, the staff, the players, and especially the fans. I know this might come as a surprise, and I’m deeply sorry to be leaving so soon, but this is something I felt I had to do.

“Salford is in my heart, and I believe saving its rugby league heritage is something that transcends rivalry. I hope Oldham’s incredible supporters understand that this is about protecting something we all care deeply about, and what a great club they belong to.

In just over three weeks, Salford’s first game since reforming will be against Oldham and Brierley admittedly: “It feels fitting.

“That match will be about rebirth, it will be a celebration of rugby league itself. Two historic clubs, built by working people, standing shoulder to shoulder for the good of the game.”

“The hard work starts now,” Brierley added. “This is for the fans, and we won’t let them down. It’s an honour to now lead this consortium and to help guide Salford into a new era.

“I’m asking everyone for patience and support as we rebuild together one step at a time, united for the club and our city.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Mason Caton-Brown who has spearheaded the bid in the last few weeks, backed by a superb team that has overwhelming passion for Salford Rugby”.

